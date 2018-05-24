Nation's most pet friendly landlords are in Gympie region

The most pet-friendly landlords in Australia are in Cooloola Cove.

WELL we've have had a couple of cold mornings this week and that's quite enough, thank you.

Autumn has another week to run before winter officially begins, but the numb toes and red fingertips this week have been enough to remind me that, catastrophic and species-ending as global warming may be, it would have its pros.

Before winter is done I expect to be a renter while I get a little shack built, which is a bit of a worry considering the high demand and high price of rentals here and the obvious shortage of options.

It must be a depressing cycle for those individuals and families stuck in the loop of struggling to pay rent while trying to save enough for a deposit to buy. Looking at the average cost of renting a family home, bank repayments would just about be cheaper.

And if you have a pet your options are even more limited.

It's worth noting that Cooloola Cove has been found to be one of the most pet-friendly places in the entire country to rent. It and Blackwater.

Elsewhere in Queensland pet owners are apparently lying their heads off to get into rentals.

A survey of 1600 pet owners found that one in four renters don't disclose their pets when they apply for a property.

You can understand a landlord preferring no animals, but its also hard to blame the renters for their omission. There would obviously be a lot of people with no place to live if they didn't.