Nationals must shut down talk of reinstalling Barnaby Joyce

The National Party needs to shut down this foolhardy talk of reinstalling Barnaby Joyce as leader.

The National Party needs to shut down this foolhardy talk of reinstalling Barnaby Joyce as leader. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

THE National Party needs to shut down this foolhardy talk of reinstalling Barnaby Joyce as leader.

Australia does not want him back.

There is still a very bad taste in the public's mouth over Barnaby's affair and subsequent child with a member of his staff (and another one on the way!).

The federal election is two months away and there are some Nats who don't seem to have noticed the polls since the Libs threw Malcolm over for ScoMo.

Australians are sick to death of politicians' bull----, backstabbing and musical chairs.

Sure, Michael McCormack might not be as colourful as Barnaby, but you can't tell me Warren Truss was Mr Charisma, and they left him alone in the top job for nine years.

Michael McCormack might not be as colourful as Barnaby Joyce, but you can't tell me Warren Truss was Mr Charisma, and they left him alone in the top job for nine years. TREVOR VEALE

Mimicking the bad choices of their Liberal political spouses is not the way to win votes.

Besides, from his pointed comment this week, I don't think McCormack intends to go quietly into the night if the jackals come for him. I bet there's some mongrel in him yet.

Things could take a disastrous turn if the Nationals don't just settle down and do what they do better than the Libs - be stable.

Chucking out McCormack and foisting a recycled Barnaby on the electorate will only compound the problems it seems the LNP must face at the ballot box come May.