Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture Chris Kidd
Deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture Chris Kidd
News

‘Nationalist’ party leader’s careless comments hold us back

Staff Reporter
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

Can all Australians ever see equality and social justice while our Nationalist Party leader, Michael McCormack... (makes a) careless comparisons of two recent USA protests?

It was Martin Luther King who said we are to be judged not by the colour of our skin, but by the content of our character. While ever attitudes and comments like McCormack’s persist, there will be prejudice by those who consider themselves elites.

Cautious optimism as Gympie business numbers surge

This starts wars which threaten security, as we have witnessed in USA. Hatred of difference and paying only lip-service to inclusion, only divides. It hinders a nation’s progress and democratic processes.

‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Council slammed for sitting on environmental levy money

As Michael Jackson reiterated: “I don’t want to spend my life being a colour”.

It was Hitler’s propaganda about the “Ubermensch” which began World War II and ended in millions dead.

“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”(George Santayana).

E. Rowe, Marcoola

gympie letters gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offender too drunk to recall ‘horrific’ sex attack in toilet

        Premium Content Offender too drunk to recall ‘horrific’ sex attack in toilet

        Crime A young woman says she relives a nightmare when after she was cornered by a man who has been sentenced for the sexual attack.

        BREAKING: Chopper on way to Rainbow after horror crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Chopper on way to Rainbow after horror crash

        News Fireys have been called to Rainbow Beach to help free the man from the wreckage

        Energex warns of scammers targeting homes in SEQ

        Premium Content Energex warns of scammers targeting homes in SEQ

        News Energex has this afternoon released a statement warning home owners in south east...

        WINNER: Gympie’s best groomed pooch revealed

        WINNER: Gympie’s best groomed pooch revealed

        Community ‘Needless to say, she’s quite spoilt and I think she thinks she’s a human’