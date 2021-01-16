‘Nationalist’ party leader’s careless comments hold us back

Letter to the Editor

Can all Australians ever see equality and social justice while our Nationalist Party leader, Michael McCormack... (makes a) careless comparisons of two recent USA protests?

It was Martin Luther King who said we are to be judged not by the colour of our skin, but by the content of our character. While ever attitudes and comments like McCormack’s persist, there will be prejudice by those who consider themselves elites.

This starts wars which threaten security, as we have witnessed in USA. Hatred of difference and paying only lip-service to inclusion, only divides. It hinders a nation’s progress and democratic processes.

As Michael Jackson reiterated: “I don’t want to spend my life being a colour”.

It was Hitler’s propaganda about the “Ubermensch” which began World War II and ended in millions dead.

“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”(George Santayana).

E. Rowe, Marcoola