National security dispute between Wide Bay candidate, Dutton

NATIONAL SECURITY: Decorated former army captain Jason Scanes is now standing in the seat of Wide Bay for Labor and has defended his leader's commitment to national security. Contributed

WIDE Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes has defended his leader's commitment to national security amid a legal battle around bringing the ex-army captain's Afghani interpreter to Australia.

Mr Scanes, a decorated war veteran, has fought a long battle to bring the man he says kept him alive while serving overseas to safety.

But yesterday the Courier-Mail reported that Labor leader Bill Shorten had refused to take up a national security briefing regarding the interpreter linked to his candidate.

It has also been reported that Mr Scanes' former interpreter has been linked to the Taliban by global intelligence alliance Five Eyes.

Mr Scanes was quick to defend Mr Shorten, saying Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had tried to make the matter about national security concerns when it was actually about his desire to meet with the minister.

Months before Mr Scanes would be selected as the Labor candidate for Wide Bay, Mr Shorten raised the matter in Question Time.

"For five years Captain Scanes has tried to secure a visa for his Afghan interpreter who has served with the Australian Army," he said.

"These interpreters wore Australian uniforms and helped keep our diggers safe, at great risk to themselves.

"Some have been murdered since.

"When au pairs can get visas in a matter of hours, why can't Captain Scanes even get a meeting with the Minister for Home Affairs?"

Mr Dutton responded: "I will not act against the national interest or against the national security of this country."

He later met with Mr Scanes and also offered a briefing to Mr Shorten, which was not taken up.

A spokesman for Mr Shorten said: "At no point has Mr Shorten suggested that security advice shouldn't be followed, and any assertion otherwise is idiotic and desperate."

Mr Scanes agreed, saying he had tried to meet with Mr Dutton for years before he finally got the opportunity and it was the chance for him to meet the minister that Mr Shorten had addressed in parliament that day.

He said Mr Shorten was not asking why the interpreter had not been allowed into Australia, but why a veteran could not secure a short meeting with the minister.

"All I wanted was 10 minutes of his time," Mr Scanes said.

The interpreter in question has appealed the Federal Government's decision to deny him a visa that would allow him and his family entry into Australia. Mr Scanes said Mr Shorten had acted appropriately and was letting the matter take its due course within the legal system.

While Mr Scanes was also committed to allowing the process to take its course, he said he would always attest to the good character of the man he says saved his life in Afghanistan, adding that if he felt his former interpreter was any threat, he would not advocate for him.

But a spokesman from Mr Dutton's department accused Mr Scanes of wanting to bring somebody to the country who was a "potential threat and danger to his local community".

"National security and the protection of Australians has always been and will always be our number one priority," the spokesman said.

"The Minister will not intervene in cases where there is advice received from our intelligence agencies that is not in our national interest.

"Bill Shorten still to this day has not requested a security briefing in regards to this matter."