National retailer with 111 stores seeks Gympie outlet

GYMPIE has been identified as a key location for expansion by a national retailer, with 111 stores across Australia, after identifying the region as a priority for growth.

Tech heads, tradies looking to get off the tools, even accountants could be running their own Battery World business after being identified as potential franchisees by Australia's leading specialist national battery retailer.

Battery World network development manager Stuart Hendricks said Gympie had long been on the company's radar to service and connect to the inland towns of the Wide Bay Burnett and Mary Valley.

Stuart Hendricks is searching for a new Gympie business owner

Mr Hendricks said while the Sunshine Coast and coastal areas north to Hervey Bay and Bundaberg had been serviced by the company for many years, market research had shown there was a great demand for consumers in areas north and west of Gympie, including Kilkivan and Goomeri.

"The great thing about buying your own business is while it's attractive to those happy to commute, it also provides an incentive for a change in lifestyle,” he said. "Affordable house prices continue to make Gympie attractive to those who are finding the Sunshine Coast is over pricing itself.

Battery World is seeking to open a Gympie outlet. Contributed

"Employment also continues to be one of the main priorities for people considering a tree or sea change. That doesn't mean having to work for someone else: buying your own business not only ensures you have a job, but it's also a great way to reinvent your working life. If you love technology, then this is a perfect opportunity to move into a Battery World business.

"Our franchisees are not only business people but become essential members of the community, meeting locals and making real and valuable contributions to the regions they now call home. Figures released earlier this year by Australian Bureau of Statistics show 11,500 small businesses opened in Queensland in 2017-2018 financial year - an increase of 3.5 per cent. This means roughly 11,500 more Queenslanders have decided to have a go, to back themselves and follow their dream.”

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said Battery World would not only sit well on the commerce landscape but would enhance and add to the town's existing services.

Upper Mary Street Gympie is undergoing a revitalisation. Renee Albrecht

Mr Goodman said providing wide and varied jobs was critical to keeping workers in town, rather than moving interstate and it also made the city attractive to workers looking to relocate.

"A new store would add to competition and the fact a national retailer has our town in its sights is great news for both consumers and job seekers as the new business will create employment opportunities,” he said. "It is further proof of retail confidence in the region.”

Mr Hendricks said with technology bounding ahead: many batteries needed specialist fitting.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman. Arthur Gorrie

"Our need to be connected 24/7 along with a world increasingly revolving around smart phones, play-stations and notebooks, our expertise in the little boxes that power those play things is paying dividends with year on year growth,” he said.

"Battery World is service-based retailing. Many people want to come into a store and talk to someone to get the right at advice. Especially when it comes to more complicated batteries. We've seen strong interest from tradies wanting to get off the tools to those with franchise experience who are attracted to technology.”