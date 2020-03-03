National honour for creator of Women United exhibition

Photographic artist Charmaine Lyons will have her work featured at a national symposium and exhibition in Canberra this week. Picture: Photography By Bambi

SUCCESSFUL photographic artist Charmaine Lyons is one of only 100 Australian female photographers to feature in a national exhibition called Loud and Luminous in Canberra this week.

Following on from her popular Women United exhibition, currently on display in the Gympie Gallery, Loud and Luminous will be launched in Canberra at a major arts symposium for International Women’s Day and will include some of Australia’s top photographic artists.

Project co-curator Melissa Anderson said one of the main aims of Loud and Luminous is to bring people together for an inclusive discussion that celebrates diversity and promotes equality, equity and cultural change.

“This will be the third year that Australian photographers have come together to make a strong statement through their work,” Ms Anderson said.

“The stories told in Loud and Luminous 2020 will address important social issues, such as what equality is in global, gender, economic, social, cultural and environmental concepts - and what changes we need to make to achieve it.”

A four-day program of events is being developed, leading up to International Women’s Day on Sunday March 8.

Ms Lyon’s photographic image, Illuminare, submitted to the 2020 project focuses on transgender Anglican Priest, the Revd. Dr Josephine Inkpin.

“Illuminating the way forward from old to new she advocates the only way to God is through inclusion, recognition and the equality of all,” Ms Lyons said.

“For gender diverse people, including many who will never come to church, Josephine’s public ‘coming out’, is a powerful beacon, symbolising hope, while disrupting right-wing exploitation of God to maintain inequality.”

Being chosen for this project has given Ms Lyons immense satisfaction.

“Loud and Luminous is an inspiring project for artists of all ages and stages in their careers and I am proud to be taking part,” she said.

