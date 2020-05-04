National death toll at 96 after another aged care fatality

There has been another death at the Newmarch aged care facility west of Sydney.

The male resident is the 15th person to die at Newmarch House in Kingswood after the cluster emerged last month.

Management at the facility issued a brief statement about the resident, who is not believed to have any immediate family.

"On behalf of our resident, we grieve for his death and we value that he was part of our Anglicare family while we cared for them," the statement read.

Staff at the virus-stricken facility are being tested for COVID-19.

There have been 63 infections linked to the facility, including 37 residents and 26 staff.

While NSW saw just one new case of infection overnight, Victoria reported a disturbing increase of 22, nearly all of them connected to an outbreak at an abattoir.

"I understand why (people are frustrated) - it's not easy to live this way," Premier Daniel Andrews said this morning. "None of us can assume just because we're frustrated that this is over. It is far from over. We have to stay the course."

Australia has now recorded more than 6800 cases of COVID-19, with 3036 in New South Wales, 1406 in Victoria, 1038 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The national death toll now stands at 96.