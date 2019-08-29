Menu
A Gympie man has been inducted into his industry's National Hall of Fame.
National award celebrates Gympie advocate

Donna Jones
29th Aug 2019 11:24 AM
LAST NIGHT Disability Employment Australia honoured an exceptional individual from Gympie for his significant and long-term contribution to Australia's disability employment sector in a gala dinner at Crown Perth.

Big shoes to fill as former Gympie mayoral candidate retires

REVEALED: 43 Finalists in 2018 Gympie business awards

This is the tenth year of inductions into Disability Employment Australia's (DEA's) Hall of Fame, with the national awards commencing in 2010 to celebrate outstanding contributions to disability employment.

This year, three remarkable individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame at DEA's gala dinner, following day one of their national disability employment conference.

Garry Davison retired from his role as CEO of Jobmatch last month.
Gympie disability great, Garry Davison, was inducted into the DEA Hall of Fame for his long and distinguished service to the disability employment sector in Australia.

Garry Davison managed Jobmatch Employment Agency in Gympie since its inception in 1992.

Garry has been heavily involved in the development of the disability employment sector through his involvement with ACE National Network (now Disability Employment Australia), where he held a variety of executive positions.

Garry Davison from Job Match was runner up in the Not for Profit at the 2018 Business Awards.
Garry is a worthy addition to DEA's Hall of Fame.

Garry's work, efforts, and impact stretch far and wide.

Garry's character, his temperament, disposition and his mettle have moulded disability employment policy and practice across Australia for the better.

The Disability Employment Australia's Conference continues today at Crown Perth.

For more information on Disability Employment Australia's Hall of Fame visit here.

