National Adopt a Pet Day a success for Gympie

Petstock Gympie manager Kerri Harwood and Gympie RSPCA animal care centre manager Vanessa Richardson with Hudson on National Pet Adoption Day, Sunday February 4 at Gympie Petstock. Donna Jones

WHETHER you're aware or not, today was National Adopt a Pet Day.

Thanks to the efforts of Gympie Petstock and the Gympie RSPCA, at least five orphan animals were adopted today.

"We've referred quite few people to the shelter today,” Gympie RSPCA animal care manager Vanessa Richardson said.

She also confirmed that two cats, a kitten and two dogs had found new homes; a result which Petstock manager Kerri Harwood agreed was amazing.

Hudson is a four and a half month old kelpie/American staffy cross who is currently looking to be adopted from the Gympie RSPCA. Donna Jones

"We've been working in partnership with the Gympie RSPCA for Adopt a Pet Day for the past four years and I think this is the best result yet,” Ms Harwood said.

Cats Burrito, Ghost and Denver were all adopted from the Gympie shelter in Laurenceson Rd and dogs Cooper and Skye had been transfered down to the Noosa shelter but they had also found new homes.

Ms Richardson said more than 20 people came to Petstock today to make inquiries.

"We had 20+ people come in just to talk about adoption and some others that just want to know how to volunteer,” Ms Richardson said.

Currently, the Gympie RSPCA has 56 volunteers on its books, not counting foster carers.

"We are always looking for more foster carers. Currently we have around a dozen foster carers and they're great for looking after animals that need to get out of the shelter for respite or little kittens who are too young to be adopted or animals recovering from surgery. It's better if we can give them a home style environment.”

The shelter isn't a horrible place to be, but ultimately the goal is to permanently rehome as many animals as possible.

"The dogs get regular walks and there are enrichment programs for the cats but it's not the same as a loving home environment,” Ms Richardson said.

Even when there isn't a pet adoption day taking place, Petstock always has an adoption animal at the store.

"I want to stress we don't sell animals. We offer them for adoption. We get a new cat every five weeks from Silver Lining Cat Adoption and so far we've managed to rehome six out of eight cats,” Ms Harwood said.