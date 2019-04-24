Brown to be spared axe despite Knights form

The Knights are hoping consistency will out. Image: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

The Knights are hoping consistency will out. Image: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

NATHAN Brown won't be sacked even if the Newcastle Knights fail to make the top eight this season.

A stipulation that has been written into Brown's performance-based contract, which has no time frame, ensures that is the case.

Brown has entered a mutual agreement with the Wests Group that the two parties will only part ways if he fails to meet on a number of performance indicators included in his deal.

For example, if the Knights don't improve with their strengthened roster and finish in the bottom few teams, then Brown will most likely move on.

However it's important to note that the Wests Group, now in their second season as owners of the club, are reluctant to revert back to the Nathan Tinkler era when there were four different coaches.

The Wests Group's preference is to retain Brown as they don't want to create upheaval while they are focused on rebuilding the club financially.

At this point, no internal discussions have been had about Brown's future let alone any potential replacements.

Newcastle officials are also of the belief that the team has been unlucky in some matches and could turn around its season in the coming weeks.

Craig Fitzgibbon has been linked with the Knights job. Image: Gregg Porteous

The Knights have lost two games against Penrith and St George Illawarra by two and one point respectively.

Despite this, a number of coaches have been linked to Newcastle should Brown lose his job.

This includes Roosters assistants Craig Fitzgibbon and Adam O'Brien.

Former Penrith coach Anthony Griffin has also been mentioned but it's understood the Knights would be reluctant to sign him.

Griffin was in contention for the Newcastle job in 2016 but opted out to join Penrith, which didn't go down well with some Knights officials.

In the immediate future, Newcastle must win games to save their season.

The Knights face winnable games against Parramatta, New Zealand and Canterbury in the next three weeks.

Newcastle legend Danny Buderus believes halfback and captain Mitchell Pearce holds the key to a form revival in the Hunter.

"The alarming thing is the form of the main playmaker in Mitchell Pearce," Buderus said.

"That isn't happening.

"I think once Mitchell can get his game to the level where he and the coach wants, then we'll see the team start to take off."