Doyle Rd Dagun where a man rolled his four wheel drive this morning Tom Daunt

A 32-year-old man is currently being transported to Gympie Hospital after a four wheel drive rolled at Dagun this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the Doyle Rd address at about 6am.

The man suffered a broken collar bone.

A QAS spokesman said there was no indication to what caused the accident.

The man is in a stable condition.