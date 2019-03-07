Nash rugby should be nervous after St Pats thrashes Victory

The easy victors at Jack Stokes Oval on Wednesday night were St Patrick's College. Back left: Marcus Vautier, Rhys Ferguson, Drew Meredith, Callum Edwards, Kyjelt Varley, Drew Lindenberg and Zeke O'Neill. Front: Bailey Crawford, James Worthington, Bryn Jenkins, Scott McPake and Matt Pearce.

The easy victors at Jack Stokes Oval on Wednesday night were St Patrick's College. Back left: Marcus Vautier, Rhys Ferguson, Drew Meredith, Callum Edwards, Kyjelt Varley, Drew Lindenberg and Zeke O'Neill. Front: Bailey Crawford, James Worthington, Bryn Jenkins, Scott McPake and Matt Pearce. Bec Singh

RUGBY UNION: St Patrick's College sent a message to rugby rivals James Nash State High School with a 45-0 win over Victory College yesterday.

The much-anticipated clash between St Patrick's and James Nash on Wednesday, March 27 will have both teams lifting for the occasion.

A few supporters at yesterday's clash at Jack Stokes remarked:

"If St Pat's play like this next match they will give Nash a hell of a game”.

The 10-a-side contest at Jack Stokes Oval started with Victory having most of the possession in the early minutes and St Patrick's defenders on the back foot.

Victory College fought hard and never gave up on Wednesday night, but could not get over the line. Back left: Michael Kaddatz, Lachlan Andrews, Nyi Kelly, Teana Hapi, Matthew Jendra and Jordan Stevens. Front: Johnathon Williams, Jack Richie, Jackson Beaumont, Arby Phan, Riley Carkeet and Nick Tidy. Bec Singh

A wall of defence by St Patrick's allowed them to take back possession. Throwing the ball to the outside backs, Victory's defensive line was stretched as St Patrick's went over for the first points of the night.

Dewy grass and warm conditions saw a few fumbles from both sides throughout the game.

Victory's cheer squad continued their support for the boys but it was not enough.

St Patrick's coach Patrick Anstock said it was a great game for his players.

"It was highly productive. The boys showed a lot of what we are looking at - trying to get some structure in plays,” he said.

"For us it is about learning the game, so we can always improve and get better as we go.”

St Patrick's man of the match was Drew Meredith who barged over for a couple of tries.

The two Men of the Match from Victory v St Patrick's on Wednesday night, Jackson Beaumont and Drew Meredith. Bec Singh

It was not all bad for the underdogs, with Victory's back Jackson Beaumont attacking the defensive line and finding a bit of space.

Beaumont tried to get his side moving forward but unfortunately his speed could not be converted to points on the board.

His hard work did not go unrecognised, though, earning him the College's man of the match cap.

"St Pat's really put it to us. They were probably the better team, had a bit more structure, knew the rules better than us and beat us quite solidly,” Beaumont said.

"I just tried to talk to the boys, get them out and get them structured because a few of them don't play club rugby.”

St Pats and Victory Open rugby teams pack a scrum during action at Jack Stokes oval on Wednesday night. Bec Singh

The big rival game will be played in about two weeks time and Anstock said he was preparing for a tough contest.

"It will be good. It is always close. Nash generally have the wood over us - (they're a) slightly better team and (have) more kids,” he said.

"Ten-a-side suits us because we have got some speed.”

Victory will now start training for the 7s rugby tournament on the Fraser Coast and Beaumont said structure would be what the team needed to bring to that competition.

"We will be working on it through the week, hopefully get more structure and getting the boys to know what they are doing,” he said.

"When there was a lot of talk, a lot of communication, the boys knew what they were doing and spread out to put a few phases together to get up the field.

"Going through the middle, sucking them in and throwing the ball wide and trying to play around them not through them.”

Victory heads to the Fraser Coast next Saturday, March 16, and St Patrick's prepares for the clash against James Nash on Wednesday, March 27, at Jack Stokes Oval.