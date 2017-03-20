Nash makes all the right moves to win chess tournament

THE James Nash Chess team has had an amazing victory at the Wide Bay South Chess Tournament.

The Nash Knights came away with a convincing first place on a score of 23.5 points.

Second place at 17.5 points was St James Lutheran College, who simply couldn't catch the skilled Nash Knights team.

The team was made up of senior students Rhys Naidoo, Hayden Capell and Zac Bombardieri, with Year 9 Lochlan Bombardieri completing the squad.

Team captain Rhys played at an outstanding level to achieve joint first place.

Hayden gained third place, Zach fourth and Lochlan eighth place - an impressive result to say the least.

The next tournament will be held on May 25 and the club is eager to enter a second team.

Rhys encourages any interested students to give it a try - new recruits are always welcome.