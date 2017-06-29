Nash Band 'jam' it up

JAM SESSION: Some of the James Nash State High School Stage Band members preparing to perform are Nick Horne, Ryan Percival, Jackson Phillips and Jacob Ryan.

A LUNCH made in heaven was on the menu recently at Cooloola Berries.

Strawberries were picked, scones were savoured and the James Nash State High School Stage Band entertained the crowd.

Feeling most comfortable in the relaxed country setting, the band hammed it up with a mixed set of foot- tapping tunes.

The beautiful backdrop, including ducks and a stream, made an atmosphere comparable to a movie scene.

The band, accompanied by music teachers Brad Smith and Rhondda Morrow, thoroughly appreciated this change of pace, knowing they could also savour the delights on offer at Cooloola Berries afterwards.

The charming affair was enjoyed by all, with business owner Kim Lewis inviting the band back to perform again any time.

It was such a great way to round out the term, with these students never failing to show their commitment to their craft.