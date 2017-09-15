26°
News

Narrow 'yes' vote forecast for Wide Bay on same sex marriage

A slim 'yes' majority is predicted to win out in upcoming postal vote.
A slim 'yes' majority is predicted to win out in upcoming postal vote. A2955/_Wolfgang Kumm
Arthur Gorrie
by

WIDE Bay voters are tipped to support same sex marriage, but possibly not by much.

The large number of people saying they will not bother voting at all could easily shift that balance.

Across the nation, the ABC Vote Compass poll recorded responses from 1.2 million Australians, with 55% overall supporting same-sex marriage.

The poll, published this week, looks at Australia, electorate by electorate, and examines how we will be telling our elected representatives to vote.

Most polls have consistently forecast "yes", but there is wide variation in individual electorates.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has promised his vote on the issue will reflect the outcome of the poll in Wide Bay.

You can take that as a "yes" if the ABC poll is right, with a narrow 51% majority indicating a "yes" vote in Gympie's federal seat.

This is not always the case among our neighbours.

Maranoa, a huge electorate that runs from Wide Bay to Birdsville is firmly "no" with only 42% predicted to vote "yes".

Hinkler (from River Heads to the Burnett River) is running at 43%, Flynn (up to Gladstone and Biloela) is 44%, to the south, Fairfax (from Peregian Springs, Kenilworth and Eumundi to Nambour) is running at 54% "yes" and Blair (down past Somerset to Ipswich) is, like Wide Bay, running at 51%.

A worry for "yes" case supporters and hope for "no" voters is the very large number who apparently do not care, with only 65% across Australia saying they will participate, a figure which drops to 58% among 18-24 year-olds.

Topics:  gympie lgbtiq issues postal vote same sex marriage

Gympie Times
Hooked from the first, and now looking for Relay help

Hooked from the first, and now looking for Relay help

Rachel Dan wants more people to join the Relay For Life.

Holidays draw art talent together for creative fun

ART IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Indiana Whittle enjoys painting in a Holiday Fun workshop.

What's on at the Gympie art gallery?

Victory for new training centre

HOSPITALITY: Victory College barista and instructor Dylan Costin with student Chanelle Hehir work under pressure to keep up with the orders from 30 guests at the new Victory College hospitality wing opening on Friday.

Victory College students turn it on for opening day celebrities

A special cultural event in Gympie

Janelle Tennant and Gympie-Cooloola Rotary Club president Karen Brus.

Success at Opera in Springtime

Local Partners