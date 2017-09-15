Narrow 'yes' vote forecast for Wide Bay on same sex marriage

A slim 'yes' majority is predicted to win out in upcoming postal vote.

A slim 'yes' majority is predicted to win out in upcoming postal vote. A2955/_Wolfgang Kumm

WIDE Bay voters are tipped to support same sex marriage, but possibly not by much.

The large number of people saying they will not bother voting at all could easily shift that balance.

Across the nation, the ABC Vote Compass poll recorded responses from 1.2 million Australians, with 55% overall supporting same-sex marriage.

The poll, published this week, looks at Australia, electorate by electorate, and examines how we will be telling our elected representatives to vote.

Most polls have consistently forecast "yes", but there is wide variation in individual electorates.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has promised his vote on the issue will reflect the outcome of the poll in Wide Bay.

You can take that as a "yes" if the ABC poll is right, with a narrow 51% majority indicating a "yes" vote in Gympie's federal seat.

This is not always the case among our neighbours.

Maranoa, a huge electorate that runs from Wide Bay to Birdsville is firmly "no" with only 42% predicted to vote "yes".

Hinkler (from River Heads to the Burnett River) is running at 43%, Flynn (up to Gladstone and Biloela) is 44%, to the south, Fairfax (from Peregian Springs, Kenilworth and Eumundi to Nambour) is running at 54% "yes" and Blair (down past Somerset to Ipswich) is, like Wide Bay, running at 51%.

A worry for "yes" case supporters and hope for "no" voters is the very large number who apparently do not care, with only 65% across Australia saying they will participate, a figure which drops to 58% among 18-24 year-olds.