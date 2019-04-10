NAPLAN's biggest Gympie region improvers revealed

The My School website has been updated with the data from the latest round of NAPLAN tests, along with other information, including school profile information.

GYMPIE Central School has outperformed many others to become one of the big NAPLAN improvers year on year, and is among the 47 Queensland schools that have demonstrated improvements well above the national average.

Graph from Gympie Central School 2018 NAPLAN results

The My School website was today updated with the data from the latest round of NAPLAN tests in 2018.

The ICSEA value is a scale developed to let parents compare similar schools fairly. It is the level of the school's educational advantage and is determined by such things as parents' occupations, parents' education, geographical location and proportion of Indigenous students.

We have tried to group Gympie region schools according to their ICSEA value to give a fair comparison.

Gympie region schools with an ICSEA value higher than the average of 1000 were Cooloola Christian College (1013), St Patrick's College (1037) and Primary School (1036), Rainbow Beach (1010), Cooran (1032), Pomona (1028) and Federal (1017).

Of these, the biggest improver last year overall was Rainbow Beach State School.

Rainbow Beach 2018 NAPLAN results

Of those school with an ICSEA value close to but less than 1000 (Kandanga, Amamoor, Central, East, James Nash, Jones Hill, Victory College, Widgee) the biggest improver last year was Central.

An historic photo of Gympie Central State School.

Of those schools with an ICSEA value in the mid-900s (Glenwood, Wolvi, South, Chatsworth, Dagun, Gunalda, West, Kia-Ora, Mary Valley, One Mile), the biggest improver was One Mile, though all were quite close.

Tin Can Bay 2018 NAPLAN graph

Of the Gympie region schools with the lowest ICSEA values (Flexible Learning Centre, Gympie High, Monkland, Theebine, Two Mile, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Goomeri, Tin Can Bay and Tiaro) the biggest improver was Tin Can Bay.

My School provides information that assists parents, school leaders, teachers and governments in understanding the performance of schools and helps parents engage with their children's education.

It gives nationally consistent information about Australian schools for use by parents, school communities and governments.

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

2018 was the first year of transition to NAPLAN Online. My School has been updated with NAPLAN data as in previous years, with additional information indicating whether the school did NAPLAN on paper or online.

The NAPLAN Online logo and a dotted line on data graphs are included on NAPLAN data screens for schools that undertook NAPLAN online. When comparing schools with similar ICSEA scores, a new interactive feature of My School indicates whether the comparison school undertook NAPLAN on paper or online.

As NAPLAN is in transition, to ensure fair comparisons across modes, the 2018 results for the proportion of students in each NAPLAN performance band for online schools are not presented on My School.

NAPLAN provides a snapshot of a child's assessment at a point in time and individual student results should be considered together with school-based assessments. Results should be interpreted with care. Teachers have the best insight into their students' educational progress.

Visit the My School website at www.myschool.edu.au.