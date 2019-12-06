Menu
PENRITH PRESS/AAP. Mongrove College student Jini-Mary McDonald and Hannah Wilkinson pose for photographs with Principal Lourdes Mejia in Orchard Hills on Thursday 5 December, 2019. Montgrove college has been revealed as one of the highest performing schools in NAPLAN in western Sydney. (AAP IMAGE / Angelo Velardo)
News

NAPLAN: Gympie region schools most improved in past 5 years

Geoff Egan
6th Dec 2019 12:07 PM
AN ANALYSIS of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Gympie school that improved its Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, where the average results across all subjects improved by 9.7 per cent.

 

CLICK HERE: How your school performed in NAPLAN

 

Average Year 9 results at Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, increased by 7.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Gympie.

 

NAPLAN: How the GYmpie region's best performing school did it

 

The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.

***Scroll below to use our interactive to find how your school improved ***

Gympie's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, where scores increased 8.2 per cent.

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE: Front row L to R: Olivia Pedrana, Jones Telford, Jared Pike Back row L to R: Ella Charles, Daniel Ellingsen, Trevor Norman (Principal), Grace Kelleher
The third biggest Year 5 improver was Chatsworth State School, in Chatsworth, where results increased 4.2 per cent over the five-year period.

The Gympie school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Tin Can Bay State School, in Tin Can Bay, where results improved 3.3 per cent.

Average results at James Nash State High School, in Gympie, increased -0.3 per cent, the third highest increase in Gympie.

 

Gympie's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years

 

Mary Valley State College: 9.7 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: 8.2 per cent

Chatsworth State School: 4.2 per cent

Gympie Central State School: 2.9 per cent

Glenwood State School: 2.7 per cent

Victory College: 1.7 per cent

St Patrick's Primary School: 1.1 per cent

Kia-Ora State School: 0.8 per cent

Jones Hill State School: -1.5 per cent

One Mile State School: -2.3 per cent

 

Gympie's Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years

 

Mary Valley State College: 7.6 per cent

Tin Can Bay State School: 3.3 per cent

James Nash State High School: -0.3 per cent

St Patrick's College: -1.6 per cent

Gympie State High School: -1.8 per cent

Victory College: -3.3 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: -6.2 per cent

 

 

