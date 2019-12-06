NAPLAN: Gympie region schools most improved in past 5 years

PENRITH PRESS/AAP. Mongrove College student Jini-Mary McDonald and Hannah Wilkinson pose for photographs with Principal Lourdes Mejia in Orchard Hills on Thursday 5 December, 2019. Montgrove college has been revealed as one of the highest performing schools in NAPLAN in western Sydney. (AAP IMAGE / Angelo Velardo)

AN ANALYSIS of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Gympie school that improved its Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, where the average results across all subjects improved by 9.7 per cent.

Average Year 9 results at Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, increased by 7.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Gympie.

The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.

Gympie's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, where scores increased 8.2 per cent.

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE: Front row L to R: Olivia Pedrana, Jones Telford, Jared Pike Back row L to R: Ella Charles, Daniel Ellingsen, Trevor Norman (Principal), Grace Kelleher

The third biggest Year 5 improver was Chatsworth State School, in Chatsworth, where results increased 4.2 per cent over the five-year period.

The Gympie school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Tin Can Bay State School, in Tin Can Bay, where results improved 3.3 per cent.

Average results at James Nash State High School, in Gympie, increased -0.3 per cent, the third highest increase in Gympie.

Gympie's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Mary Valley State College: 9.7 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: 8.2 per cent

Chatsworth State School: 4.2 per cent

Gympie Central State School: 2.9 per cent

Glenwood State School: 2.7 per cent

Victory College: 1.7 per cent

St Patrick's Primary School: 1.1 per cent

Kia-Ora State School: 0.8 per cent

Jones Hill State School: -1.5 per cent

One Mile State School: -2.3 per cent

Gympie's Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Mary Valley State College: 7.6 per cent

Tin Can Bay State School: 3.3 per cent

James Nash State High School: -0.3 per cent

St Patrick's College: -1.6 per cent

Gympie State High School: -1.8 per cent

Victory College: -3.3 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: -6.2 per cent