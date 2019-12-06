NAPLAN: Gympie region schools most improved in past 5 years
AN ANALYSIS of five years' worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.
The Gympie school that improved its Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, where the average results across all subjects improved by 9.7 per cent.
Average Year 9 results at Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, increased by 7.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Gympie.
The analysis compared each school's combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.
Gympie's second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, where scores increased 8.2 per cent.
The third biggest Year 5 improver was Chatsworth State School, in Chatsworth, where results increased 4.2 per cent over the five-year period.
The Gympie school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Tin Can Bay State School, in Tin Can Bay, where results improved 3.3 per cent.
Average results at James Nash State High School, in Gympie, increased -0.3 per cent, the third highest increase in Gympie.
Gympie's 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Mary Valley State College: 9.7 per cent
Cooloola Christian College: 8.2 per cent
Chatsworth State School: 4.2 per cent
Gympie Central State School: 2.9 per cent
Glenwood State School: 2.7 per cent
Victory College: 1.7 per cent
St Patrick's Primary School: 1.1 per cent
Kia-Ora State School: 0.8 per cent
Jones Hill State School: -1.5 per cent
One Mile State School: -2.3 per cent
Gympie's Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years
Mary Valley State College: 7.6 per cent
Tin Can Bay State School: 3.3 per cent
James Nash State High School: -0.3 per cent
St Patrick's College: -1.6 per cent
Gympie State High School: -1.8 per cent
Victory College: -3.3 per cent
Cooloola Christian College: -6.2 per cent