NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

OF THE Gympie schools that have consistently topped the state's NAPLAN results over the past five years, Cooloola Christian College has done best of all.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

The top performing Year 9 school was CCC, where the average yearly result was 2859.2 for the five years.

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE: (Front) Olivia Pedrana, Jones Telford, Jared Pike, (back) Ella Charles, Daniel Ellingsen, Trevor Norman (Principal) and Grace Kelleher.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at St Patrick's College, where yearly results were 2478.2.

James Nash State High School had the third highest average results between 2015 and 2019 with averages of 2819.0.

Natalie Ardrey, Indy Andrews and Reilly Boyle from James Nash State High School.

CCC principal Trevor Norman attributed his school's outstanding results to a strong collaborative effort and to the school's focus on developing essential literacy and numeracy skills.

"We are incredibly proud of our teachers and students for achieving these excellent NAPLAN results," Mr Norman said.

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE: Back Row (from left) Ethan Kessells, Ryley Gilchrist, Axel Gautier, Andrew Roxburgh, Henry Finney and Luke Rice, (middle row) Grace Braid, Miah Birt, Samuel Polley, Jack Dooley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cooper Santos, Jayden Coath-Ellemor, Abbie Williams and Taylah Jeal, (front) Elena Clifford, Sofia Duhs, Jenelle Primavera, Mia Mallett, Lucy Sadler-Bridge, Lara Jenkin, Amber

"These results are also a demonstration of the strong collaborative effort from parents and families who support and partner with us to help every student achieve their best.

"Our students have consistently performed well in NAPLAN testing over many years thanks to our dedicated teachers who focus on developing essential literacy and numeracy skills, while developing a genuine love of learning with each student.

"We are committed to achieving great results and outcomes for our students, and this is made possible through the incredible community of students, teachers and families we have here at Cooloola Christian College."