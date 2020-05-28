Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Naomi Watts embraces new ‘trashy’ style in isolation

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
28th May 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Academy award-nominee Naomi Watts is relying on her self-deprecating sense of humour to get her through the global health crisis.

The Loudest Voice star shared hilarious before and after photos of her "trashy" quarantine look on Instagram, and compared a glamorous throwback to a less flattering selfie.

She was first pictured in a striking black gown, followed by a garbage bag and gardening gloves in the after photo.

"Trashy looks... then and now," she captioned the post.

Watts has been in quarantine in New York with her two children Sasha, 12, and Kai, 11.

She said keeping in touch with friends and family has helped her adjust to uncertain times.

"There are good days and bad days," she told W magazine.

"It feels almost impossible to keep one's marbles in place. I try to think small: small victories, and checking things off the list one by one, avoiding thinking too far ahead.

"Apart from all the self-care things, I try my best to keep in touch with friends and family. And as far as those conversations are concerned, I try to think big, with no small talk. We have deep, philosophical, meaningful conversations, to help me feel connected. Community is everything."

Watts shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber.

Originally published as Naomi Watts embraces new 'trashy' style in isolation

More Stories

Show More
actor celebrity lockdown naomi watts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        premium_icon Missing fisherman's boat found capsized in Coast waters

        Breaking The air and sea search continues for the missing Hervey Bay man

        Australian Government must stop imitating China

        premium_icon Australian Government must stop imitating China

        News When it comes to press freedom, our Federal leaders need to take a hard look in the...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        ‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

        premium_icon ‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

        News ‘It will be very hard to get someone who could entertain a crowd like Alain...