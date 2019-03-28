Nanna welcomes 50th great grandchild in the sweetest way

Anita Willans with her baby Gyzeikah Willans, grandmother Gloria Guarino and mother Sheree Laing.Gloria was in the delivery room and cut the cord for her 50th great grandchild Gyzeikah.

Rob Williams

THE birth of a baby is a momentous occasion for every family, but for Gloria Guarino, it was the greatest day of her life.

The 87-year-old great great grandmother from Ipswich was in the delivery room for the arrival of her 50th great grandchild Gyzeikah, and had the privilege of cutting the umbilical cord.

"It was a day I will treasure always," Ms Guarino said.

"I will take the memory from that day with me into the next world.

"I've always wanted to see a baby, other than my own, being born. I was there when my brother passed away, so I said I wanted to see another life begin because I saw a life end.

"I have five children, 17 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and I am about to welcome my fourth great great grandchild."

"Our family is getting very big."

Gyzeikah Willans was born at the Ipswich Hospital at 2.26am on March 20 to mum Anita Willans.

She weighed 3634g, was 51cm long, and is a little sister to brothers Alec, 15, and Darcy, 8.

Her entry into the world was relatively quick, with her mother only enduring a 40 minute labour after her water broke.