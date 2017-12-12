Nanango Deb takes Gympie to the top

Deputy Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre) on the parliamentary attack, with Gympie MP Tony Perrett (right).

Deputy Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre) on the parliamentary attack, with Gympie MP Tony Perrett (right). SAMANTHA MANCHEE

NEW LNP leader Deb Frecklington has pledged to take regional issues with her when she takes the LNP lead in State Parliament.

She told South Burnett Times reporter Tobi Loftus yesterday she wants to promote our part of the world.

And she wants to inspire more rural women to get into politics.

It is a job she is well equipped to perform.

Mrs Frecklington yesterday became the youthful LNP's first female leader and, within that organisation, the first female to lead its National Party element in a century.

She is also only the second woman to lead a Queensland conservative party, after the Liberals' Joan Sheldon.

Her election means that for the first time in Queensland history, both the Premier and Opposition leader are women.

"We need more women in politics,” Mrs Frecklington said.

And we need to hear more from this part of the world, she also made clear.

Her Nanango electorate includes a large part of the Gympie region, from Kilkivan and Woolooga to Goomeri.

And her political neighbour Tony Perrett will be hoping that Gympie region interests too will have a special advocate at the top of their party.

Mrs Frecklington said her leadership would be an asset to us and would mean Wide Bay issues, including Gympie issues, would be heard more than ever.

She says her desire to be Premier from the regions would be something she shared with Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Her leadership would enable her to "promote my region to a level that hasn't been able to be done in a political sphere for many years.

"It will mean strong representation on the issues that arise in the region,” she said.

"I am enormously proud to be given the opportunity to lead.

"It is fabulous for our area and an opportunity to boost its profile and hopefully achieve some things for the region,” the new leader said.