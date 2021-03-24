Menu
Gympie Magistrates and Gympie District Courts are running today.
NAMED: Two people facing two Gympie courts today

JOSH PRESTON
24th Mar 2021 9:37 AM
Two people are due to appear in two Gympie courts today, as the current local District Court sittings continue.

The trial of Kenneth James Hampton will resume part heard in the District Court, while Cameron Derek Baker has been named to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court from 9.30am.

Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

