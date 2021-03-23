Menu
Gympie District Court.
Crime

NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

Kristen Camp
23rd Mar 2021 10:27 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear before Judge Barlow in the Gympie District Court today, Tuesday March 23:


The trial of Kenneth James Hampton will begin today and an indictment presentation involving Kim Lee Pender will also proceed.

