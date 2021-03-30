NAMED: The people due in Gympie Magistrates Court today
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 30:
Baker, Cameron Derek
Brown, Felicity Ann
Canavan, Jason Daniel
Neilson, Alex Laith
Shorter, Stephen Jeremy
Snowden, Daniel James
Trivanovic, Rade, Mr