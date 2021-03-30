Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court.
NAMED: The people due in Gympie Magistrates Court today

Kristen Camp
30th Mar 2021 8:13 AM
Today’s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 30:

Baker, Cameron Derek

Brown, Felicity Ann

Canavan, Jason Daniel

Neilson, Alex Laith

Shorter, Stephen Jeremy

Snowden, Daniel James

Trivanovic, Rade, Mr

