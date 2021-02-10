NAMED: The Gympie streets and suburbs plagued by drug crime

In the past year, more than 550 drug offences have been reported to the Gympie police

Gympie region and south east Queensland battled its biggest drug problem in nearly two decades when lockdown lifted in May, with a new generation of pushers who are using Instagram as their dial-a-dealer platform of choice.

Many turned their homes into major drug mail order operations or grow houses and meth labs, with the problem now so widespread professional chemical cleaning companies have warned tenants moving into a rental to get their property tested for drug contamination.

Despite all of this, reports of drug offences in the Gympie region have slightly dipped in the past 12 months, with 1200 reported drug offences investigated by the Gympie police in the past two years, and 554 in the past year.

Thursday is easily the busiest day of the week for drug crime in the Gympie region, according to data on the Queensland Police Service online crime site, with more than 100 of the drug crimes reported over the past year happening on a Thursday, 61 of them of them before 2pm.

And March is the busiest month for drug crime, with almost 80 drug offences reported last March. November is the next busiest month for drug crime, with about 60 offences reported in 2020.

While more than 300 of the drug crimes reported in the past year were committed in Gympie itself, the Mary Valley had 35 incidents (11 of them in Amamoor and seven at Kybong), there were 19 at Glastonbury and Widgee, and 38 in more northern parts of the region such as Gunalda, Gootchie and Glenwood.

Close to Gympie there were 46 drug crimes reported on the Southside in the past year, 14 of them apparently at one address on Exhibition Road .

There were four drug crimes reported in Echelon residential estate at Jones Hill, another five near Heilbronn Road (close to Echelon), a cluster of 20 offences along Bath Terrace. with another 12 in and near Barton Road and Browns Road

There was also a cluster of six drug crimes between Tin Can Bay Road and Cedar Pocket, and 29 in the general vicinity of Curra and Corella.

Drilling down on Gympie, there were nine drug crime reported in Lawrence Street, 26 on or near Channon Street, and six near Henry Street and King Street. There were five offences reported near Kidd Bridge Park, seven between Apollonian Vale and Crown Road,