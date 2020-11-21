NAMED: Parents behaving badly front Gympie courts

THESE seven mums and dads found themselves before the Gympie courts this month on a range of charges.

Jodie Sherie Knowles

A mother who drove on a disqualified licence to help her son, who had been arrested, ended up in trouble with the law herself.

Jodie Sherie Knowles, 51 of Caloundra was picked up driving a Commodore just 100m from the Gympie Police Station while on a court-ordered disqualified licence.

She had been contacted by her son who had been arrested and asked her to look after his house and bring some belongings to the police station.

When she did, on July 16 this year, she was caught just before 9am – with police walking the woman to the police station to charge her.

Knowles was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $600.

Jodie Sherie Knowles got into trouble behind the wheel when she tried to help her arrested son. Photo: Facebook

Scott Leslie Barker

A former Tin Can Bay family butcher has avoided jail despite stealing more than $10,000 from the local Lions club he was a trusted member of almost five years ago.

Scott Leslie Barker, 43, this month pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud adding up to $10,547.44 stolen from the club “over a short time” between January 18 and February 9, 2016.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Barker’s method of operation was to transfer funds out of the Lions Club’s internet banking accounts and into accounts owned by Nolan Meats, to cover debts he owed them.

Mr Callaghan said Barker was going through financial stress, which must have been compounded by the fact Barker’s young son was hospitalised at the time.

Barker was given an 18-month suspended sentence and was ordered to pay back the full amount he owed in restitution to the Lions Club within seven days.

Scott Leslie Barker stole more than $10,000 from the Lion’s club he was a member of.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher

A young Gympie mother who stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a 15cm knife and left him to bleed out on a busy Gympie street will be in jail until Christmas.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher was 18 years old when she and two other friends confronted her then-boyfriend on Horseshoe Bend on May 29, last year.

The now 20-year-old was carrying a knife, which she showed her partner, told him she intended to use it.

When he turned away, she stabbed him in the lower back “in a violent display of jealousy”, puncturing his left kidney.

Her and her friends fled the scene, leaving him “bleeding profusely.”

Judge Glen Cash handed her a four year jail term. She will be eligible for parole on December 23, this year owing to time already served.

Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-partner and calling her more than 7000 times.

Peter Matthews

A Gympie man who stalked and harassed his ex girlfriend by phoning her an average of once every 12 minutes for more than three months straight has been given a suspended jail term for his “absolutely stupid” behaviour.

Father of eight Peter Matthews was 58 years old when he began 96 days of harassment against the woman after their relationship ended.

Gympie District Court heard from February 24, 2018 to May 11, 2018 Matthews called her 7499 times, leaving voicemails on a number of occasions.

The court accepted Matthews guilty plea to the stalking charge, sentenced him to six months jail, suspended for a year, and issued a restraining order against him.

Kevin Edward John Smith

A Nolan Meats worker who stole a co-worker’s debit card and racked up close to $700 worth of alcohol, cigarettes and soft drink has narrowly missed spending time behind bars.

Kevin Edward John Smith, a 35-year-old slaughterman, pocketed his colleague’s debit card when he found it on the floor at work last month on October 21.

In one afternoon and in eight different tap and go transactions around Gympie, Smith spent $698.23 on alcohol, cigarettes and more.

Smith, a father of two, said he knew it was wrong but he was “particularly short on cash which impacted his decision when he found the card”, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Callaghan sentenced Smith to three months jail, but wholly suspended it for 18 months and ordered him to pay $398.28 in restitution.

Kevin Edward John Smith used a co-worker's debit card to buy $700 worth of alcohol, cigarettes and coca-cola.

Annette Elizabeth Buckley

Seven years of court appearances have not been enough to deter a Gympie mother from using drugs.

Annette Elizabeth Buckley, 44, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this month, where it was heard she had been before the courts every year since 2014 for drug-related offences.

This time, it was for possessing marijuana seeds and an electric grinder, which she had used to prepare marijuana the night before police searched her Curra property.

Police searched the house acting on a warrant on October 15, and in a handbag tucked away in the bottom drawer of her wardrobe they found a tin containing 15 marijuana seeds, which Buckley said she had forgotten about, after they were given to her years ago when she lived in Sydney.

Beneath her coffee table, they found an electric grinder which smelled like marijuana and had remnants of the drug in the blades.

She pleaded guilty to two drug charges and Mr Callaghan fined her $400 and ordered her grinder be forfeited.

Adrian Namana appeared before the court earlier this month on marijuana charges.

Adrian Hapaera Namana

A dad who had been smoking from an iced coffee bong moments before police searched his Cooloola Cove property tried to pass dozens of marijuana plants off as tomatoes.

On September 9, police found more than 30 marijuana plants and a number of homemade bongs while searching Adrian Hapaera Namana’s property in relation to another matter.

Inside Namana’s house, where he lives with his partner and their 19-year-old son, police found one gram of marijuana leaf in a clip seal bag, another gram in two bowls, multiple homemade bongs and a set of scales.

Outside, police found the 44-year-old’s unregistered car and discovered 33 marijuana seedlings of different heights growing in trays.

The court heard Namana tried to joke with police at first, saying the seedlings were tomato plants before coming clean.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court and was fined $800.

