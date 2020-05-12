Named: Nine to appear in Gympie court under lockdown

LOCKDOWN: Gympie Magistrates Court will see its first almost normal business day since COVID-19 lockdown regulations were introduced last month.

NINE people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, in the court’s first almost normal day since COVID-19 safeguards were introduced six weeks ago.

Pandemic precautions, introduced on March 27 have included the suspension of all jury trials in Gympie District Court, increased use of video appearance technology and adjournments of almost all matters before the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Under the coronavirus lockdown measures, courts have reviewed all operations to maintain essential services, consistent with health advice, chief magistrate Judge Terry Gardiner ruled in a later variation of the lockdown rules on April 7.

Courts have emphasised conduct of cases by telephone or video conference facilities, including all appearances by people in custody.

Judge Gardiner ordered the increased use of online court, audio visual and digital technology to allow matters to be conducted remotely.

Today, in an almost normal court sitting day, a number of people are due to appear in the Gympie court on a wide range of matters.

Today’s expected appearances are:

Callaghan, Zhane Moika Alice

Covey, Aaron Leonard

Curran, Chantslea Sue

Dow, Mathew Joseph

Geshwend, Paul Adam

Grindal, Daniel Jack

May, Levi Robert

Quinn, Peter Francis

Stone, Jem Amber