NAMED: List of Gympie region sex offenders

FROM a convicted rapist who tried to blame a magpie after he stalked a woman to a "child safety advocate" convicted and jailed for having sex with a child, these are some of the region's most notorious convicted sex offenders.

1. Nigel Patrick Robinson

A convicted Gympie rapist was released back into the community earlier this year despite a long-term battle by the Queensland Attorney-General to keep him jailed as a dangerous prisoner.

Nigel Patrick Robinson and the AG have been embroiled in a decades-long fight over his freedom following his conviction for rape and other sex crimes more than 20 years ago.

Robinson was convicted of multiple sex crimes in 1997.

In May that year, Robinson stole a knife from a Gympie shopping centre and followed a 19-year-old woman walking away from the retail hub.

He walked up to her from behind, put the knife to her throat - threatening to slit it - and forced her across a barbed wire fence into bushland before raping her while holding the knife to her chest.

Six months later, while on bail for the rape, Robinson went to a Gympie Catholic Primary School where he approached a nine-year-old girl he then forced into a room.

When she screamed he covered her mouth with his hand and molested her.

Sex offender Oliver Brady Alcorn didn't tell police he had moved into a home where young children were living.

2. Oliver Brady Alcor n

A registered child sex offender who performed a sex act on a bus and had a sleepover with a 14-year-old failed to tell police he was living with "knee-high" children.

Oliver Brady Alcorn didn't tell police he had moved into a Pomona home where young children were living.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said the 32-year-old man didn't disclose the information because he was staying with a person who was on parole.

Noosa Magistrates Court heard Alcorn was a registered sex offender, previously convicted of four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

3. Sam James Chambers

A former police liaison officer and teacher who repeatedly violated a 12-year-old girl in her bed as she lay frozen with fear sobbed as he was given no further jail time when he was sentenced in the Gympie District Court.

The court heard Sam James Chambers, 48, had entered his victim's bedroom at a Southside property in the early hours of September 8 last year after a day mostly spent drinking, waking her by opening the door. He stood and stared at her, before sitting down on the edge of her bed and touching her over the top of her clothing.

Chambers then took his pants off and got into bed with her, rubbing against her - again on the outside of her clothing - for "about five minutes".

Graham Robert Hamilton is led away from the Gympie District Court after pleading guilty to three child sex offences on a five-year-old girl.

4. Graham Robert Hamilton

A Gympie region man was eligible for parole last December after serving just one year behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who called him her "best friend".

Graham Robert Hamilton faced sentencing in the Gympie District Court last November after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 years earlier in the week.

The victim, aged between five and six years over the course of the offending, described "yucky stuff" going into her mouth during the assault, and said she had touched his penis with her hands.

She would later explain Hamilton "wanted me to do that" and would also describe him as her "best friend".

5. Gordon Lloyd Adams

A former Gympie senior citizen of the year was jailed for the rape and repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

Over a two-year period in the 1980s Gordon Lloyd Adams took a young girl to a number of isolated locations where he sexually abused her and on one occasion forced himself on to her.

The girl was aged between nine and 12 at the time.

In 2018 Adams, then 65, was sentenced at Brisbane District Court to six and half years jail for rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Adams was eligible for parole in March this year.

Ross William Thompson of Calico Creek is lead from the Gympie courthouse October 9, 2019.

6. Ross William Thompson

Convicted rapist, repeat child sex offender and would-be wife-killer, Ross William Thompson, was released from Gympie District Court in October 2019.

But the Calico Creek molester did not quite walk free; the Judge ordered that Thompson be jailed for a further 18 months, suspended immediately for five years.

Thompson, then 45, entered a late guilty plea to charges that he raped and later sexually assaulted an underage girl at Kandanga in 2011 and 2012, before molesting her again nearly five years later, at Calico Creek.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the court other offences recorded in Thompson's criminal history included sexual offending against a nine-year-old boy, for which he was sentenced in Emerald District Court.

Ryan Michael Sharman

7. Ryan Michael Sharman

A former radio host and child safety advocate was released from prison after pleading guilty to charges including having protected sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Ryan Michael Sharman, then 22, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court yesterday to four counts of having carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count each of grooming a child under 16, unlawful stalking with violence, possessing child exploitation material, making child exploitation material and burglary and stealing.

Sharman also pleaded guilty to 86 summary offences, including 31 breach of bail conditions as domestic violence offences, 31 counts of contravening a domestic violence protection order and 24 additional breaches of bail conditions.

Judge Glen Cash said Sharman met the girl personally after about a month of online conversations and began exchanging nude photos with her at that point and afterwards.

Sharman then engaged in sexual activity which included protected sexual intercourse with the girl on four separate occasions when she was aged 13 and 14, the court heard.

Sharman's behaviour in the relationship then caused the victim to end it, before he responded by "bombarding her with messages", "driving past her place as many as 10 times a day" and "watching her around town on her way to school".

The court heard police investigations into Sharman's conduct led to the discovery of 93 still images and 21 video files depicting young females "in states of undressing and sexual poses" on his personal computer.

