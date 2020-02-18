NAMED: List of Gympie child sex offenders

CHILD SEX OFFENDERS: (Top) Graham Robert Hamilton is led away from the Gympie District Court on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after pleading guilty to three child sex offences on a five-year-old girl, (above right) former Gympie senior citizen of the year Gordon Lloyd Adams was jailed for child sex offences, (bottom left) Ross William Thompson was released from Gympie District Court on October 10,

FROM Gympie’s former citizen of the year, who was jailed for the rape and repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl, to a former police liaison officer and teacher who repeatedly violated a 12 year old girl in her bed, these are some of this region’s most notorious child sex offenders. The names are presented in no particular order.

1. Ryan Michael Sharman

This article was published online on February 14, 2019.

A FORMER radio host, entertainer and child safety advocate was released from prison after pleading guilty and serving time for offences including having protected sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Radio presenter, Ryan Sharman, was released from prison last year after pleading guilty to charges including having protected sex with a 13-year-old. Photo: File

Ryan Michael Sharman, 22, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court to four counts of having carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count each of grooming a child under 16, unlawful stalking with violence, possessing child exploitation material, making child exploitation material and burglary and stealing.

Sharman also pleaded guilty to 86 summary offences, including 31 breach of bail conditions as domestic violence offences, 31 counts of contravening a domestic violence protection order and 24 additional breaches of bail conditions.

He was released on three years parole after serving 648 days over two stints of pre-sentence custody beginning in April 2017.

2. Sam James Chambers

This article was published online on July 24, 2019.

A FORMER police liaison officer and teacher who repeatedly violated a 12-year-old girl in her bed as she lay frozen in fear sobbed as he was given no further jail time when he was sentenced in Gympie District Court.

The court heard Sam James Chambers, 48, had entered his victim’s bedroom at a Southside property in the early hours of September 8, 2018 after a day mostly spent drinking, waking her by opening the door. He stood and stared at her, before sitting down on the edge of her bed and touching her over the top of her clothing.

Chambers then took his pants off and got into bed with her, rubbing against her - again on the outside of her clothing - for “about five minutes”.

3. Ross William Thompson

This article was published online on October 10, 2019.

CONVICTED rapist, repeat child sex offender and would-be wife-killer, Ross William Thompson, was released from Gympie District Court on October 10, 2019.

But the Calico Creek molester did not quite walk free.

Ross William Thompson of Calico Creek is led from the Gympie Magistrates court on Wednesday October 9, 2019.

Thompson, 45, pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulted an underage girl at Kandanga in 2011 and 2012, then molesting her again five years later.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the court other offences recorded in Thompson’s criminal history included sexual offending against a nine-year-old boy.

4. Gordon Lloyd Adams

This story was published online on July 13, 2018.

A FORMER Gympie senior citizen of the year was jailed for the rape and repeated sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

Former Gympie senior citizen of the year Gordon Lloyd Adams was jailed for child sex offences.

Over a two-year period in the 1980s Gordon Lloyd Adams took a young girl to a number of isolated locations where he sexually abused her and on one occasion forced himself on to her.

The girl was aged between nine and 12 at the time.

Adams, 65, was sentenced at Brisbane District Court to six and half years jail for rape and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

In 2013, he was awarded the Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year award.

5. Steven Paul Barney

This article was published online on January 24, 2020.

A SERIAL flasher with a history of exposing himself to young children is in jail limbo while authorities struggle to find an aged care home that will take him on.

Queensland Corrective Services has reached out to more than 20 aged care and supported accommodation facilities to try to find a bed for Steven Paul Barney, 65, whose jail sentence ended on January 30, last year.

The father of 11, who grew up in Gympie and later lived in Granville, Maryborough, was serving two and a half years for flashing a 10-year-old girl on a train in 2016.

Barney, who has exposed himself to 24 children in the Fraser Coast, Maryborough and Brisbane areas over two decades, has remained in jail on a continuing detention order while authorities work out what to do with him.

6. Graham Robert Hamilton

This article was published online on November 29, 2019.

A GYMPIE region man walked free from jail after serving one year behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl who called him her “best friend”.

Graham Robert Hamilton is led away from the Gympie District Court after pleading guilty to three child sex offences against a five-year-old girl.

Graham Robert Hamilton, 31, was sentenced in the Gympie District Court after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

7. Thomas James Roadley

This article was published online on December 11, 2019.

THOMAS James Roadley was already a convicted paedophile when he admitted offering an underage girl $1000 to have sex with him.

And he was aged between 60 and 62 when he committed offences involving girls aged 10 to 13.

Roadley, 64, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court to five counts of indecently treating a child and one of attempting to procure a child for carnal knowledge between January 2016 and March 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to two breaches of bail conditions involving contact with children and 13 of failing to comply with his reporting obligations under child protection legislation.

8. Paul Richard Wilson

This article was published on November 24, 2016.

A CRIMINOLOGIST who wrote a Penthouse article that gave Gympie the unwanted tag of Helltown was jailed for child sexual abuse.

Paul Richard Wilson arrives at court to face charges of indecent treatment of child. Photographer Philip Norrish

A jury found Paul Richard Wilson, 75, guilty at the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday, 2016 of four counts of indecent treatment of a child that occurred in the 1970s.

The girl was aged between eight and 11 and Wilson in his mid-30s when the offending occurred.

9. Jay Bedford

This article was published on July 29, 2016.

A CONVICTED child sex offender who repeatedly failed to report contact with minors was jailed back in 2016.

Gympie man Jay Bedford, 30, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to failing to report after he gave a lift to a 17-year-old girl and did not notify police within 24 hours.

On March 12 of that year police had stopped Bedford’s car and noted the young female passenger appeared to be under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tierney told the court Bedford didn’t recognise the girl in the dark and didn’t know she was under age, and there was another man in the car with them.

10. Patrick Francis Johnston

This article was published on March 18, 2015.

A YOUNG man with a “scary” child sex history used a mobile phone to contact three underage girls and to access child exploitation websites, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said Patrick Francis Johnston, 24, of Monkland, sought to exchange sexually explicit photographs with one girl and claimed to be 16.

It was an age he thought would “entice them into contact” with him, she said.

“You came very close to doing serious harm to the girls, aged 12, 14 and 15.”

