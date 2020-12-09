NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic threw sporting schedules all over Australia into chaos earlier this year, and the Gympie region was no exception.
Some teams faced heavy delays before they were able to return to the field, while others saw their entire seasons wiped out as officiators struggled under the weight of mounting pandemic-related difficulties.
As a mark of congratulations to those who did endeavour to honour their sporting commitments despite the unprecedented pressures Season 2020 brought, The Gympie Times has compiled a list of the region’s best and fairest players for their respective teams.
Here’s a look at the 29 best and fairest female athletes of this year:
FOOTBALL
Gympie United Gladiators
Premier Women – Jaidyn Dennien (forward)
The super boot forward was on fire this year, hitting the scoresheet 11 times to finish equal first on top of the club’s goalscoring list alongside Sam Bradshaw.
Dennien managed her 11 goals despite making three less appearances than Bradshaw. Sammie Sutton, Tiahni Webber, Courtney Cross and Zoe Morrison were also standouts for the Premier Women in their delayed season.
Reserve Women – Brooke Grima (GK, Striker)
Coach Joel Albion said: “She was the captain of the team. It was her second year playing for the Gympie ladies, and this year she really stepped up when we needed her to. She was really important for us.”
Under 16 Girls – Emma Anderson (GK)
Coach Jim Ambrose said: “She’s an exceptional goalkeeper for her age, she’s got a good future ahead of her. She’s also a very good player on the field. In the modern game goalkeepers need to be field players. Really steady in the box. She’s confident in her own abilities and has a great willingness to learn.”
“Emma will be moving up into the women’s next year.”
BASKETBALL
Gympie Amateur Basketball Association
Primary School Competition
Cavaliers MVP: Caitlin Killian
Comets MVP: Sophie Davies
Thunder Most Improved: Amy Weston
High School Juniors Competition
Season Sportsperson Award and Sparks MVP: Ashlyn Steele
Cavaliers MVP: Breanna Thornely-Erikson
Raptors Most Improved: Elouise Decker
Sparks Most Improved: Tessa Krogh
High School Seniors Competition
Season Jake Hulskamp Memorial Sportsperson Award: Katie Mckenzie
Thunder Most Improved: Taleisha Tydings
Senior Women’s Competition
Grand Final Winning Team: Fever
Grand Final MVP: Chloe Sellin
Season MVP: (tie) Chloe Sellin & Tanzi Smith
Season Player’s Player Award: Lori Hoffmann
RUGBY LEAGUE
The Gympie Devils senior teams may have had their 2020 campaigns cancelled, but the juniors made it back onto the turf and managed to complete admirable seasons.
Congratulations to these young Devils, who won the best and fairest awards for their respective teams:
Under 14 Girls: Moondara Mason
Under 16 Girls: Keeley Jackson
RUGBY UNION
The Gympie Hammers made leaps and bounds despite the challenges this year brought, with four squads taking part in finals action by October.
The Under 15 girls, Under 17 girls, and senior men’s and women’s sides were all contenders, with the men heading to a Preliminary final for the first time “in a very long time”.
The Hammers have not yet held their presentations for Season 2020, but the following names are all in contention for best and fairest awards:
WOMEN'S: Ella Findlay, Caitlin Urwin, Joelene Scott
WOMEN'S UNDER 17: Allie Salter, Kenisha Finch, Lilli Finger
WOMEN'S UNDER 15: Kiara Hawkins, Emilia Chambers
NETBALL
Gympie and Districts Netball Association
Matilda Gook – A-grade, Ladies (GS, GA)
Brianna Pierce – Junior A-grade, Ladies
Hannah Ward – Junior A-Grade, Ladies (GD)
Gympie and District Netball Association President Colleen Miller said:
“All three girls were chosen for the USC Thunder academy emerging talent program. It was an outstanding year all round. COVID didn’t seem to affect them.
“That academy is chosen at the start of the year, this year’s the first year we’ve had any athletes make it.
“It was a fantastic result for the girls and for us.”