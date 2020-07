A 44-year-old Gympie man has pleaded guilty to indecently dealing with a girl under the age of 16.

A 44-year-old Gympie man has pleaded guilty to indecently dealing with a girl under the age of 16.

A GYMPIE man who indecently dealt with an underage girl will face sentencing later this year after pleading guilty to the crime.

Brad William Mitchell, 44, was charged with two counts of the crime in relation to an incident in December 2018.

The victim was under the age of 16 at the time.

Mitchell pleaded to the charges in Gympie District Court on Monday, and he will return for sentencing in September.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS