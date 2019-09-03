NAMED: Gympie man accused of brutal highway stabbing

Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry with one of the vehicles involved in an alleged stabbing that took place at the Monkland St and Bruce Highway intersection on Sunday.

Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry with one of the vehicles involved in an alleged stabbing that took place at the Monkland St and Bruce Highway intersection on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie

THE GYMPIE man accused of the Bruce Highway-Monkland St intersection stabbing which left another man hospitalised in a "critical and unstable” condition on Sunday afternoon has been remanded in custody until at least November.

Alex Robert Smart, 26, did not actually appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock on Monday afternoon when his matter was adjourned over to November 11 for DNA testing and examinations to be conducted on one of the vehicles involved.

Mr Smart's lawyer requested a brief of evidence be prepared in relation to the charges against him, one count each of unlawfully doing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Phillips said Mr Smart is alleged to have exited his vehicle at the Bruce Highway intersection and stabbed the complainant "a number of times”, also cutting himself in the process.

He was reportedly bleeding when he got back into his vehicle and left the scene. That vehicle, a silver Mazda hatchback, was seized by police for initial forensic examinations.

Sgt Phillips asked for at least eight weeks to allow for the full DNA analysis and resulting statement. Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded Mr Smart to appear in the court again via videolink on November 11.

Family and friends of Mr Smart were present in the court and protested the lack of bail application.

The victim of the alleged attack was in a critical, unstable condition in Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital as of Monday night.

Gympie CIB chief detective Sergeant Rob Lowry told media the man, said to be 31 years old and from Amamoor Creek, had been stabbed in the chest and his heart had been dangerously injured when he was attacked while sitting in the driver's seat of a car at the intersection.

Police say the series of events began with an altercation at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre and ended with another at the hospital after the alleged stabbing.