NAMED: Drink and drug drivers on Gympie region roads

Several people faced the Gympie court yesterday on a range of driving offences. File photo

A WOMAN who was caught driving with meth and marijuana in her saliva said she had given up drugs after suffering two heart attacks since April of this year.

Jennifer Maree Orwin, 41, was pulled over on Exhibition Road, Southside on April 24, as police conducted mobile random drug and breath tests.

Orwin provided saliva samples which tested positive for meth and marijuana, and she pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in her saliva.

Orwin told Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan she had suffered from two heart attacks since then and had stopped using drugs.

She was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Also in traffic court this week was Tailor Louise Kate Wood, 27, who was caught drink driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, after she was pulled over for a random breath test on Old Maryborough Road on August 13.

Wood pleaded guilty and was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months. She was granted a restricted licence to travel to and from work and no conviction was recorded.

On June 6, Samuel John West, 32, was caught drink driving after he blew 0.063 during a random breath test on Brisbane Road.

West pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

On April 30, Kyron Jake Willmott, 23, was pulled over at Point Vernon for a random breath test just before 1am and blew 0.078.

Willmott pleaded guilty and was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Driving on a suspended licence

Miguel Andrew Paiva Neves lost his licence for six months after he was caught driving on a suspended licence in Federal in July.

Police intercepted him for speeding and issued a fine when they discovered his licence was suspended from a previous speeding offence.

A conviction was not recorded.

Car unregistered and uninsured

Dylan Neil Janke, 28, pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured car in Gympie on April 1.

Janke was caught driving with no registration plates on his car, which he said he was taking to a friend’s house in order to work on it and get it roadworthy.

He was convicted and fined $300 for driving uninsured, and convicted but not further punished for driving unregistered.