NAMED AND SHAMED: Gympie drink, drug drivers face the music

DRINK and drug drivers faced the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, including three for high-range offences.

Paorahi Herbert Wetere, 32, blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped on Garrick St at nearly 3am on June 23, registering a result of .237. Wetere was also unlicensed.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Wetere's two previous offences for driving unlicensed with alcohol in his system. He was hit with a $1500 fine and banned from driving for 20 months in total. Convictions were recorded.

Police observed Laurie James Everitt, 33, "swerving all over the road” on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on July 12. A breath test showed Everitt had a reading of .179 at the time. He lost his licence for six months and copped a $900 fine with a conviction recorded.

Ailsa Maureen Reid, 43, blew .167 on Brisbane Road at Gympie just before midnight on July 19. Before that offence Reid had no previous drink-driving history and a limited traffic history, but Mr Callaghan said she had "blotted the copy book”. Mr Callaghan fined Reid $800 and disqualified her from driving for the mandatory minimum six months, with a conviction recorded.

Jeremy Raymond Jordison, 43, had methylamphetamine and cannabis residue in his saliva when he was tested at Rainbow Beach on April 18. He was banned from driving for one month and fined $200 but was granted a temporary work licence. A conviction was not recorded.

Jarred Nicholas Doyle, 27, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit when he blew .067 on the Bruce Highway at Eumundi on June 15. Doyle was fined $200 and banned from driving for one month but granted a work licence for that time. No conviction was recorded.

Benjamin Andrew Travers, 40, blew .071 while on a provisional licence when he was stopped by police on Caledonian Hill on June 23.

He was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum three months with a conviction recorded.

Amber Leeanne Preitz, 31, had methylamphetamine in her saliva when she was stopped on Woolgar Rd on May 16. She was fined $150 and disqualified for one month with a conviction recorded.

Hannah Marie Davey, 32, decided to drive after a work party and blew .112 on Mary Valley Rd at Gympie on July 14. She was fined $500 and was banned from driving for three months but was granted a restricted work licence. No conviction was recorded.

Frank Ivan Van De Putte, 45, blew .091 on King St on July 6. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600 due to a previous conviction. A conviction was recorded.