NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink/drug drivers face the Gympie court

File photo. Thirteen drink or drug drivers have felt the long arm of the law in Gympie Magistrates Court.

THIRTEEN drink or drug drivers faced the music at the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week, with one offender pleading guilty to driving almost five times the legal limit.

Peter Charles Gayton, 49, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor after he blew .249 on Lawrence St in September.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Gayton, who didn’t have a driver’s licence, that he “shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car”.

Gayton was fined a total of $1000 and banned from driving for 12 months, reduced to 10 because he had already been off the road for two months.

Pio Tabuasei, 39, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after blowing .140 at Amamoor on October 18.

Tabuasei was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months, but Mr Callaghan granted him a restricted work licence.

Krystian-Lei Jade Lebherz, 22, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit, among other traffic charges, after blowing .120 on Reef St on June 19.

Overall Lebherz was banned from driving for two and a half years, and was also given 15 months’ probation.

Juliana Margaret Hatchman, 21, was over the middle alcohol limit when she blew .109 at Gympie on October 17. Hatchman was banned from driving for three months and fined $550 with no conviction recorded.

Nicholas Graham Coster, 39, had cannabis residue in his saliva when he was stopped on Freshwater Rd at Cooloola on September 6.

Coster was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month but was granted a restricted work licence for that time. No conviction was recorded.

Cindy Chiquita Gram, 54, had cannabis residue in her system after being involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Two Mile on July 23.

Gram was fined $150 with a one-month licence disqualification on top.

James Scott Hayes, 27, had meth and other drugs in his system after being involved in a motorcycle crash at Victory Heights on May 25.

For the charge of driving with a relevant drug in his system, Hayes was given a three month disqualification.

Peter James McIntyre, 51, drove over the general alcohol limit when he blew .070 on Brisbane Rd at Gympie on October 2.

McIntyre was fined $300 and banned from driving for two months with no conviction recorded against him.

Matthew Paul Pulkkinen, 32, drove over the general alcohol limit when he blew .062 at Federal on October 11. No conviction was recorded.

Pulkkinen was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Brett John Spence, 48, had cannabis residue in his saliva when he was stopped on Landsborough Rd at Longreach on August 26.

Spence was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month. A conviction was not recorded.

Aaron-Matthew Bates, 29, had cannabis residue in his saliva when tested on Brisbane Rd at Monkland on October 14.

Bates was handed a $150 fine and banned from driving for one month, but no conviction was recorded.

Carlee Jean Porter, 32, had meth and cannabis residue in her saliva when she was caught driving without a licence at Gympie on August 29.

She was fined $300 and banned from driving for four months in total, with no conviction recorded.

And Jack David Gundy Stewart, 21, drove over the no alcohol limit for a provisional licence holder when he blew .032 at Canina on September 6.

He was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for three months, but no conviction was recorded.