NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

MORE than $2000 in fines were handed out to Gympie region drink and drug drivers convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

David Garrick Robinson, 28 of Eumundi recorded a BAC of 0.052 when he was pulled over by police on October 13 in Gympie. Robinson was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $150. A restricted work licence was granted. No convictions were recorded.

Crystal Ann Smith, 33 of Gympie recorded a BAC of 0.096 when she was pulled over by police on October 27 on Cartwright Road, Gympie. Crystal was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

Dominic Bruno Chizzoni, 30 of Peregian Beach recorded a BAC of 0.064 when he was pulled over by police on October 25 in Gympie. A work licence was not granted. Dominic was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $150.

Kwenton Gari-Jon Demnar, 48 of Gympie pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system when he was pulled over on the Southside on August 22. He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for three months. No convictions were recorded.

Stacey Jean Hanna, 41 of Ross Creek pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in her system when she was pulled over on October 17 in Gympie. She was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jasminum Veronica Maher, 40 of Monkland pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in her system when she was pulled over on August 18 at Pie Creek. Jasminum was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $200. No convictions were recorded.

Brendon Scott Willan, 32 of Birkdale pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system and unlicensed driving when he was pulled over on August 30 in Gympie. He was already disqualified from driving for two years. “I’ve just started to get my life back on track,” he said. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Willan had a shocking history for “this type of thing.” He was released on parole but was warned the next time will be jail.

Corey William Talbot, 30 of Gympie pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system when he was pulled over on October 25 in Gympie. He was fined $150 and was disqualified from driving for three months. No convictions were recorded.