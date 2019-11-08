NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

MORE than $4000 in fines were handed out to Gympie region drink and drug drivers convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Bradley Paul Vagg, 37, of Pie Creek recorded a BAC of 0.074 when he was pulled over by police on October 15 in Gympie. Vagg, who was already disqualified from driving, told the court he had since sold his vehicle to resist temptation to drive. He had a dangerous driving conviction in 2008, and was disqualified numerous times since. He was given a $1200 fine and disqualified from driving for one year.

Cole Phillip Whittle, 26, of Goomboorian, pleaded guilty to drink driving while on his provisional licence. He was pulled over by police on the Burnett Highway, near Biloela at 11.50am on September 6, during an RBT. He recorded a BAC of 0.026. He told the court he shouldn’t have done it. He received a $300 fine and was disqualified from driving for three months. No convictions were recorded.

Clinton Rodrick Heggie, 59, of Tin Can Bay pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system when he was pulled over at the Esplanade in Tin Can Bay on September 4 at 10.28am. Heggie said he had tried traditional medicine on his bad back but it did nothing, so he resorted to using methamphetamines but decided to drive back home. He said he had only used meth once and completely regret his decision. “I was stupid. I’ve been struggling to walk with my bad back and it was a stupid thing to do,” he said. “I should know better.” He was disqualified from driving for one month and given a $150 fine. No convictions were recorded.

Jack James Daniel Fresen, 22, of Araluen pleaded guilty to drink driving while on his Learner plates and for failing to have a supervisor present when he was pulled over on Duke Street at 2.42am on October 13. Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Fresen was seen with four passengers in the car at the time. He told officers his wallet was stolen and that he was driving with a Learner licence. He recorded a BAC of 0.061. Mr Fresen said he messed up and that he had no excuse. He was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

Jackson Haris Day, 20, of Gympie pleaded guilty to drink driving while on his provisional licence on October 17. The court heard Gympie police were doing patrols when they stopped Mr Day’s vehicle at 1.45am. He recorded a BAC of 0.0137. He told police he was picking up his mates and driving them home from a party that night. He was given a $700 fine and disqualified from driving for three months.

Ashley Michael Preitz, 19, of Jones Hill pleaded guilty to drink driving when he was pulled over on Jane St near the Bruce Highway on October 19. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6.45am. He blew a BAC of 0.112 per cent. The court heard Preitz was staying at a mate’s place for two days, when he had a couple of drinks that night. He was on his way to another mate’s place when the crash occurred. He told the court it was his mother’s car and that it was complete write-off. Mr Preitz received a $500 fine and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Alec Gordon Richardson, 19, of Pie Creek pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving while on a disqualified licence when he was pulled over on October 12 on Smithfield St. Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Mr Richardson was approached by officers where he said “I f----- up. I’m a f------- idiot.” At the time his licence was disqualified. He recorded a BAC of 0.103. Two weeks later Richardson got behind the wheel and was observed by police officers near the Caltex petrol station on Ramsay Rd. Before officers could put their lights and sirens on, Richardson drove off at high speed on to Woolgar Rd where his tyres lost traction causing smoke to come from his vehicle. He told the court it was just pure stupidity and a lack of judgment. His licence was already suspended from another driving incident on September 19. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was appalling behaviour. Richardson was given a $1000 fine and was disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half-years. Mr Callaghan warned him that the next time he steps into a courtroom he will go straight to jail.

Emily Brooke Craig, 19, of The Dawn was pulled over by police on September 8 at Federal. She recorded a BAC of 0.053. Craig was granted a restricted licence so she could continue working at the vet, but is only allowed to drive between the hours of 6am-7pm Monday to Sunday. She was fined $200 and disqualified for one month.