NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

Dylan Davey pleaded guilty this week to drink driving after being pulled over on Channon Street and blowing a BAC reading of 0.126 in May

Dylan Davey pleaded guilty this week to drink driving after being pulled over on Channon Street and blowing a BAC reading of 0.126 in May

SIX Gympie region men faced the Magistrates Court yesterday on a range of drink and drug driving offences.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Rick Gregory Jordan, 32, was caught drink driving after his car slid down and embankment and crashed while going around a bend.

On March 23 Jordan was driving towards a right bend on a road in Imbil when he lost control and the car slid down an embankment.

Police arrived and found him still in his car, and conducted a breath test which showed a reading of 0.1.

Jordan told Magistrate Chris Callaghan that he “did the crime and was willing to do the time.”

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Taylor Joel Kerr, 27, was busted driving with a blood alcohol level four times over the limit on June 16.

Police conducted a random breath test on Kerr at Musgrave Street, Gympie, which showed a reading of 0.213 and gave him a notice to appear in court.

Kerr told Mr Callaghan he had lost his job at a farm due to COVID-19 and was on JobSeeker but actively looking for work.

Mr Callaghan told Kerr it was “seriously high blood alcohol concentration” and fined him $900 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.

Christian Albert Dibbets, 28, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and wilfully driving a car in a way that made unnecessary noise.

On April 22, police pulled him over at Bells Bridge after hearing his car make several loud “screeching” sounds while turning on to the highway.

A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.062, and Dibbets said he had been having a few drinks with a friend before going to town to help the friend’s mother move.

He was on a five months prison sentence suspended for 12 months at the time.

He was fined $350, disqualified from driving or holding a licence for one month and he was not ordered to serve the suspended sentence.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME NEWS

Dylan Leonard Davey pleaded guilty to driving while over the high alcohol limit on May 29.

Police pulled over the 25-year-old boilermaker on Channon Street, Gympie, and conducted a breath test and his blood alcohol reading was 0.126.

Davey said he was “very sorry” and knew he “put other people’s lives at risk.”

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was not recorded.

A 27-year-old Goomeri father pleaded guilty to driving with marijuana in his saliva.

Travis James Denmar was pulled over by police on February 8, and a roadside drug test revealed there was traces of marijuana in his saliva, which Denmar said he had smoked the day before.

He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month, and no conviction was recorded.

David John Morris, 56, pleaded guilty to driving with marijuana in his saliva after being pulled over on February 21.

Morris said he used marijuana in the days before to self-medicate for neck and back pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis, and did not realised the drug stayed in his system that long.

He said had since seen a doctor to receive proper medication.

“I’ve certainly cut down on my dope, your honour,” he said.

Morris was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.