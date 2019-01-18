NAMED AND SHAMED: 12 drink drivers in Gympie's court

It was a busy week dealing with Gympie's drink drivers in Magistrates Court.

GYMPIE region's first wave of holiday season drink drivers went through Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

They included:

Bevin Charles Coleman, 78, of Tin Can Bay, who was fined $1000 and disqualified for 10 months after he drove into a Tin Can Bay house with a blood alcohol reading of .204 per cent;

Aaron Jacob Sherlock, 26, of Gympie, who was fined $900 and disqualified for five months after also driving into a house with a blood alcohol reading of .13 per cent, while on a Probationary licence and subject to a zero limit;

Michael Scott Blee, 39, of Palmwoods, who was fined $500 and disqualified for three months, with a work licence and no conviction recorded, for driving at Tuchekoi with a reading of .09 per cent;

Christopher Andrew Hill, who was fined $400 and disqualified for two months, with no conviction recorded, for driving at in Mary Valley Rd with a reading of .083 per cent;

John Arthur Elliott, 36, of Mundaring in Western Australia, who was fined $500 and disqualified for three months with no conviction recorded for driving at .084 per cent;

Adam Ray Thiselton, 36, of Southside, who was fined $900 and disqualified for six months for driving at .163 per cent;

Gregory Kenneth Delbridge, 62, of Southside, who was fined $900 and disqualified for seven months for driving at .171 per cent at Tingalpa while also unlicensed because of unpaid fines;

Riley Scott Olsen, 19, of Kilkivan, who was fined $150 and disqualified for three months with no conviction recorded for driving at .025 per cent while on a Provisional licence and subject to a zero alcohol. limit;

Keith Alan Clayton, 34, of Gympie, who was fined $700 and disqualified for six months for diving in Red Hill Rd with a reading of .113 per cent;

Nathan Graham Hartley, 34 of Kybong, who was fined $600 and disqualified for five months for driving at Rainbow Beach with a reading of .104 per cent;

Joseph Junior Collins, 18 of Araluen, who was fined $250 and disqualified for three months for driving at .036 per cent while on a Provisional licence and subject to a zero limit;

Allison Patricia Farrelly, 49, of Widgee, who was fined $350 for driving at Southside with an alcohol reading of .079 per cent;

A number of drug drivers also began coming through the courts for offences, almost all of them committed during the pre-Christmas period.