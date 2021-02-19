Menu
Gympie District Court.
NAMED: 8 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

JOSH PRESTON
19th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Today‘s court listings are published as part of News Corporation’s commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are expected to appear before Judge Glen Cash as the final day of the current Gympie District Court sittings gets underway this morning:

Geiger, Tamika

Pratt, Kenneth

Brehm, Jayden

Clark, Konkel, Robertson (Indictment presentation)

McDermott, Terry

One additional matter is listed in the Children’s Court of Queensland for today’s sittings.

