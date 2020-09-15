NAMED: 8 Gympie region men caught with child porn

FROM a former high school employee who accessed child pornography to the “sickening” case of a man who hoarded 55,000 exploitation images, the following Gympie region men have appeared before the courts on a number of offences.

Alastair Wayne Anning

At the age of just 20, Alastair Wayne Anning, now in his mid-20s, was found with 10,000 photos and videos of child exploitation which he downloaded through an app which thought was untraceable.

Within that group, police found category four images showing children – including a baby and primary school aged children – being penetrated by adults, a court heard.

In October 2016, Anning met a 15-year-old girl online and asked her to send him nude images, blaming her for his self-harm if she didn’t comply.

He later posted the pictures, her full name and suburb to Instagram.

In 2017, Anning pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to six child sex exploitation charges including four counts of possessing child exploitation material and single counts of involving a child in producing child exploitation material and making available child exploitation material.

The Goomeri man faced court again in 2019, appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court after adding multiple girls on Snapchat, and pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

Scott Nathan Gilby

In 2019, Scott Nathan Gilby, then 35, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court to two charges of rape, two of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and possession of child pornography, as well as a list of drug and utensil offences and breaching bail.

Judge Cash said Gilby’s offending started in 2015, when he reported his laptop stolen, but when it was recovered police found 368 child porn images, including 38 which fell into “the worst category” and about 20 movies.

“When police were searching where you lived in May 2016, they found a 15-year-old girl in your caravan,” he said.

“She said she was in a relationship with you.

“On your phone they found images of (her) exposing her genitals.”

They also found one of Gilby touching her intimately, “the basis of a charge of indecent treatment of a child.”

Ryan Daniel Hodge

Ryan Daniel Hodge was jailed with immediate parole last year, after pleading guilty in the Gympie District Court to accessing internet child pornography.

A computer technician, Hodge was described as working at a “local high school” and pleaded guilty to offences occurring between February and July 2018.

A police online investigation on May 13, 2018 had examined his use of Torrent file sharing software via an IP address which had been traced to him.

About five months later police from the Gympie Child Protection Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at Hodge’s home.

Forensic examination of his computer identified further illicit websites.

Over the five months, he had accessed 72 child porn files. He admitted to using search terms such as “Lolita” and “12 years or older”.

Further analysis of Hodge’s computer identified access to files involving children between 11 and 14.

Ryan Michael Sharman

Former radio host and child safety advocate Ryan Michael Sharman was released from prison after pleading guilty to charges including having protected sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Sharman, then 22, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court in 2019 to four counts of having carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count each of grooming a child under 16, unlawful stalking with violence, possessing child exploitation material, making child exploitation material and burglary and stealing.

Judge Glen Cash said Sharman met the girl personally after about a month of online conversations and began exchanging nude photos with her at that point and afterwards.

The court heard Sharman, aged 20 when he met the 13-year-old girl online, was aware of her age when the two began exchanging messages online, reportedly through Facebook.

Andrew Yeeles

In 2015, the Gympie District Court heard the “sickening” details of how Andrew Yeeles, then 43, hoarded more than 55,000 child pornography images at his Rainbow Beach home.

Yeeles sat in silence in the court docks after pleading guilty to accessing, possessing and transmitting child exploitation material over a period of 11 months in 2013-14, and he was sentenced to four and a half years jail, and was eligible for parole in December 2017.

The court heard sickening details of his huge library of material, categorised by children’s names and including horrific images that were of the worst nature. Child pornography images are classified on a scale of 1 to 6, 6 being the absolute worst.

Ronald Arthur Ryan

A Gympie man who had 821 sexualised images of children on his mobile phone walked free from the Gympie District Court house in February 2016.

Ronald Arthur Ryan, 28, who had been in jail for five months since his arrest, was given immediate parole as part of an 18 month sentence for storing child pornography images and failing to report contact with children.

The offender had been messaging a 12-year-old Gympie boy via Facebook - a breach of reporting conditions imposed on him when he was convicted of indecent treatment of a child in Gladstone in 2012.

The court heard Ryan also had numerous child pornography images in his possession in 2012 - categorised at the higher end of severity - category 4.

The scale ranges from category 1 to 4; 1 being the least severe and category 5 containing some of the most graphic and sickening images.

When police checked the offender’s Gympie home last September, they found 821 images on his mobile phone and evidence of prolonged communication with a child via Facebook.

The images were categorised at the lowest end of the spectrum, depicting boys aged between 7 and 12, by themselves in sexualised poses.

District Court begin will run for two weeks in Gympie, beginning today.

Peter Louis Bowes

A Gympie man who groomed a 13-year-old girl and accessed some of the worst type of child pornography videos was jailed in late 2015.

Peter Louis Bowes, then 40, faced Gympie District Court in November 2015, on eight charges after he was snagged by undercover police officers who pretended to be a teenage girl.

Between April 2012 and December 2014, Bowes downloaded 32 videos, which were found on his computer when police raided his home on December 1, 2014.

The videos showed some of the most sickening acts against girls as young as age five.

After January 2013, the court heard the Gympie man, described as a loner who was badly bullied at school, made contact with a 13-year-old girl online.

Over 18 months, he sent a number of inappropriate and sexually explicit texts and Facebook messages, which were both visually and descriptively graphic, to the young victim.

He also engaged in sexual activity over Skype video calls with the girl and encouraged her to do the same.

Kenneth Joseph Boody

In 2007, a former Gympie ambulance officer was sentenced to 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to posssessing erotic stories about teenage boys and performing oral sex on a boy he coached at football.

Kenneth Joseph Boody, then 59, had some of the child exploitation material in an office where he worked as a volunteer at the old Gympie railway station.

The stories, titled Josh and Story Two, detailed explicit acts between boys aged under 16.

Police also found a similar explicit story between two underage boys, 14 and 10, on the man’s computer hard drive, the court heard.

Boody initially told police he used the stories to provide training in his former staff training role with the ambulance service.

Kenneth Boody

He faced Maroochydore District Court in 2007 for indecently dealing with a 15-year-old football player in 1988.

The court heard the boy was staying in a caravan at the rear of the family property and thought of him as a foster father.

The court heard that Boody, who retired from the ambulance service with post traumatic stress disorder, was heavily involved in the local community.

He was involved with meals on wheels, sporting clubs, charity and community committees, and other community-minded ventures.

Boody was sentenced to 200 hours of community service. No conviction was recorded on the child exploitation material charge, however a conviction was recorded on the indecent dealing offence.