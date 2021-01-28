NAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

Eight people have faced Gympie Magistrates Court for drink or drug driving in the past week.

A young Gympie man who decided to get behind the wheel while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit was one of eight people to face court for drink or drug driving last week.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months after he was caught doing a burnout outside the Queenslander Hotel just after midnight on Christmas morning.

Layfield Patience blew .148 after he was stopped by police on that date, and pleaded guilty in court late last week to one charge each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and wilfully driving a vehicle that made unnecessary noise.

Dillan Anthony Bigby, 22, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after he was stopped on Jaycee Way while on a provisional licence on January 3.

Bigby was fined $400 and banned from driving for three months, but no conviction was recorded against him.

Jushka Douglas Fitzgerald, 38, was caught driving with a relevant drug in his system at Kybong on September 22 and again in Gympie on December 6, while holding a probationary licence on the first offence date and a provisional licence on the second.

Fitzgerald was given two cumulative six month driving bans, meaning he will be off the road for one year. He was also fined $200.

Steven Trevor Mayers, 52, was caught driving with a relevant drug in his system on Brisbane Rd on November 9.

Mayers was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $150, with no conviction recorded.

Daniel Dale Balkin, 21, pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva when he was caught behind the wheel on a provisional licence on October 20.

Balkin was fined $150 and banned from driving for three months.

Cameron James Cutter, 34, was caught driving with cannabis residue in his saliva after he was pulled over on Cootharaba Rd on November 24.

Cutter was fined $150 and banned from driving for six months because he had a previous conviction.

Harry James McGrath, 20, drove with cannabis in his saliva while on a provisional licence at Cooloola on November 22.

McGrath pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system and was banned from driving for three months, along with a $150 fine. No conviction was recorded.

Caroline Edith Sharee Webb, 37, drove with cannabis residue in her saliva on Excelsior Rd on October 21 last year.

Webb was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for three months.