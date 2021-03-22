Menu
Gympie District Court generic.
Crime

NAMED: 6 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

Kristen Camp
22nd Mar 2021 10:23 AM
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

The following people are expected to appear before Judge Barlow as the first day of the current Gympie District Court sittings gets underway this morning:

Rogers, Geoffrey

Hanson, Mark

Spencer, John

Walker, Shannon

Doolan, Phillip

Knowles, Jodie

Two additional matters are listed in the Children's Court of Queensland for today's sittings.

