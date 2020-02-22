NAMED: 6 drink or drug drivers face Gympie court

AUSTRALIA Day weekend festivities turned sour for a young man after he was caught driving unlicensed on Rainbow Beach while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Bodie Allan Arthur Newcombe, 24, was one of six drink or drug drivers to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard Newcombe was stopped by Tin Can Bay police on the beach just before 6pm on January 25 with two other people in his car.

He returned a breath test reading of .159, while the court heard his licence had expired ten days before the incident.

Newcombe pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Newcombe had already been without his licence for a month in disqualifying him from driving for a further six months. He was also fined $900, but no conviction was recorded against him.

Laquita-Marie Tanks, 20, was observed driving the wrong way along Reef St at 3.45am on January 25.

Tanks was stopped on Channon St and registered a reading of .087 in the resulting breath test.

She was fined $300 and banned from driving for two months for driving over the general alcohol limit. A conviction was not recorded.

Brett Manuel, 42, had methylamphetamine in his saliva when he was caught driving on the Bruce Highway at Cooran on September 29.

He was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for one month, but he was granted a restricted work licence.

Samuel James Taylor, 36, was caught with marijuana residue in his saliva on Arborten Rd at Glenwood on December 7.

He was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month.

Cooloola Cove woman Chelsea Amber Ellis, 35, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after she blew .072 at Mango Hill on December 13.

She was fined $350 and banned from driving for one month, but she was granted a restricted work licence for that time. A conviction was not recorded.

Sarah Ivy Aberdein, 28, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit after she blew .062 on Exhibition Rd at Southside on January 24.

Aberdein was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.