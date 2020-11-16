Menu
Sittings begin in Gympie District Court today with 10 people due to appear.
News

NAMED: 58 people face charges, 10 serious, in Gympie courts

Frances Klein
16th Nov 2020 2:39 PM
TWO weeks of sittings starts at Gympie District Court today with Judge Cash QC presiding

Matters begin at 9.30am, with mentions for Russell Johnston, Jack Crowley, Bradley Killian and Thomas Williams.

Teleaha Gallaher is due to be sentenced today from 9.30am as is Peter Matthews and Joel Isaacson from 11.30am.

John Black is due to be arraigned at 2.15pm, followed by Anthony Green from 2.30pm.

Kenneth Pratt is due for a pre-trial hearing from 2.30pm.

GYMPIE CRIME NEWS:

Police bust up Bandidos bikies gathering in Gympie region

Dramatic arrest of Gympie murder case suspect

Gympie man kicked through unit door in a violent rage

Gympie Magistrates Court is also running today with 48 people due to appear:

These people are:

Dylan Jason Beighton

Zachary Jacob Marshall

Adam James Mort

Kristy Lee Smith

Mark Richard Anderson

Mcduff Matakeito Hamana Tupetagi

Levi Robert May

Julie Margaret Nebe

Lewis Charles Bellerby

Saar Marie Koek

James Edward Shipp

Jessica Louise Patterson

Kevin James Gaddes

Kerry Lee Mcgrath

James Robert Thomas Gregory

Trent Martin Breikers

Brock William James Janecic

Glenn David Morris

Michael Currie

Brock Wiliam James Janecic

Phillip Leonard Doolan

Harley Keith George Groves

Mark Andrew Constantine

Jamie Luke Thomas

Mark David Hanson

Darcy-James Prince

Teressa Kim Kozlovic

Emma Elizabeth Ritchie

Kevin Edward John Smith

Teresa Beattie

Jodie Sherie Knowles

John Stefan Konkol

Aidan Eric Morante

Liam Brighton Sing

Shannon Mark Walker

Jayden Anthony Jacobson

Tristin Reginald Boole

Joshua Eric Milligan

Cameron Anthony Mcrae

Charles Anthony Thomas

Scott Andrew John Bailey

Dylan Neil Janke

Scott Henry Smoothey

Rackel Louise Clark

Megan Anne Bramley

Jake James Haderup

Jason Ronald Dunn

Chad Thomas Shaw

Gympie Times

