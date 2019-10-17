NAMED: 54 people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

COURTS: A large number of cases are scheduled to come before the Gympie Magistrates and District Courts today.

Every court sitting day, a number of people and organisations are required to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court, or when it is in Gympie, the District Court.

Here are the names of those who are expected to appear in the Magistrates and District courts today.

Gympie District Court

Dawes, Nathan Michael

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Newham, Dyland Clements

Carey, Jason Michael

Glassop, Steven James

Orr-Harris, Byron Adrian

Gympie Magistrates Court

Anderson, Tyson Michael

Armitage, Peter James

Bartolo, Jessica Marion

Bazzan, Karen Michelle

Bentley, Jacob Kenneth

Bramley, Megan Anne

Brown, Sarah Elise

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Bury, Stephen David

Cameron, Susan

Clark, Jamie Matthew

Ellemor, Karmen

Franklin, Michael Mcgregor

Frost, Aaron Graham

Harrison, David Thomas

Hartwell, Lyndon James

Henderson, Nathan Lucas

Kerslake, Allan Francis

Khan, Mohammed Firdosh Zarak

Leong, Skye Brenda-Anne

Lillye, Shanara Christie

Lonergan, Anthony

Maher, Barry Allan

Maher, Jasminum Veronica

Martin, Bradley James

Mcewan, Terry Maxwell

Melnyk, Robert James Harry

Middleton, William Charles

Moore, Hester Ruth

Morrison, Losa May

O'Sullivan, Ane Mary

Page, Andrew Robert

Pratt, Darrell Paul

Rankin, Miriam Jane

Rowlinson, Bryce William

Scheib, Dylan Philip Dallas

Shapter, John William

Smith-Crossley, Darren Ronald

Stuffins, Kayla Jane

Sutton, Jeffrey John

Taylor, Tyneile Kassandra Joyce

The Livid Group Pty Ltd

Thompson, Jacob Francis

Tye, Brett Frederick

Watts, Dwayne William Henry

Wen, Jen Jung

Whetton, Yana

Willan, Brendon Scott