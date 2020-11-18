Menu
Gympie A trial continues in Gympie District Court this morning.
NAMED: 5 people face Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
18th Nov 2020 7:08 AM
THE trial of Joshua Ronald Leafe continues in Gympie District Court today at 9.30am as part of a two week block of District strings in Gympie.

Two sentences are due to take place this afternoon in District Court with both Leanne Margaret MacGregor and Erica Paige Kipling facing separate matters from 2.15pm.

Judge Cash QC will preside over all matters in Gympie District Court.

Two people are also due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today on separate matters.

Kim Satherley is due to appear at 9.30am and Pasquale Joel Anton Carbone is expected to appear at midday.

