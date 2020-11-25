Menu
Four people are due in Gympie District Court today, including a man charged with rape.
NAMED: 5 people due in Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
25th Nov 2020 7:18 AM
THE trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce, who is charged with rape, continues today in Gympie District Court from 10am.

FULL UPDATE HERE ON THE TRIAL

At 9.15am Chase Hinson Pedley is due for an arraignment.

This afternoon from 2.15pm onwards Tyson Michael Anderson is due to be sentenced.

onwards.

At 3.15pm John Allan Black is also due to be sentenced in a separate matter.

Michael Mcgrory is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

