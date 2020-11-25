NAMED: 5 people due in Gympie courts today

Four people are due in Gympie District Court today, including a man charged with rape.

THE trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce, who is charged with rape, continues today in Gympie District Court from 10am.

At 9.15am Chase Hinson Pedley is due for an arraignment.

This afternoon from 2.15pm onwards Tyson Michael Anderson is due to be sentenced.

At 3.15pm John Allan Black is also due to be sentenced in a separate matter.

Michael Mcgrory is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.

