NAMED: 5 Gympie region dads behaving badly

One man charged with possession of marijuana admitted to smoking before the cops arrived, while another told police he found MDMA capsules on the road. File photos

AFTER a mix up in an analysis lab, a Gympie father charged with possessing MDMA has faced the court more than three years after police found the drugs on him in 2017.

On June 2, 2017, police on a midnight patrol in the Gympie CBD found five clear capsules in a clipseal bag on Wayne Peter Wilson, after they pulled over his Lexus.

The police detained him for a search and in his bag they also found a clip seal bag with 10g of marijuana.

The court heard Wilson, a father of five, saw the bag of capsules on the side of the road after dropping a friend off, and was taking it home to decide what to do.

Police said the man made no effort to contact them and report it, and that he knew the bag contained drugs.

Wilson currently receives a carer’s pension, and he homeschools one of his children who is on the autism spectrum, the court heard.

Wilson faced court on the marijuana offence in 2017, but an analysis on the MDMA was only returned this year, the police prosecutor said.

Wilson pleaded guilty this week in the Gympie Magistrates Court and was fined $100, and no conviction was recorded.

A Gympie region dad caught on camera stuffing a $70 bottle of whiskey down his pants before leaving a Dan Murphy’s earlier this year also appeared in the Magistrates Court.

On May 22, Scott Andrew Glasgow, was filmed entering Dan Murphy’s Noosaville, heading to spirits aisle and picking up a $69.99 bottle of Suntory Whiskey.

The 48-year-old then walked around the store, headed to the vodka aisle, and stuffed the bottle in the front of his pants.

He grabbed a $4 can of Jim Beam and headed to the registers, making no attempt to pay for the concealed whiskey before leaving the store, with a female who bought a bottle of wine.

Glasgow later attended the police station and was being taken to the watchhouse for processing when he tried to escape the grip of the officer with him.

Glasgow “struggled violently” and said “you have no right to touch me”, the police prosecutor said.

Several officers then helped subdue Glasgow and get him into the watchhouse, but not before he managed to strike one of them in the cheek with his elbow.

The court heard Glasgow, who works at Cooroy Engine Centre, had an 18-year-old child and his partner was pregnant.

He pleaded guilty to stealing and obstructing a police officer who was performing their duty and was fined $550, and was ordered to pay $70 compensation to SPER for Dan Murphy’s.

A 50-year-old Monkland man who breached a domestic violence order by calling his former partner 10 times and leaving 24 text messages earlier this year also appeared in court this week.

Between July 22 and August 6, the man who cannot be named for legal reasons, sent a string of texts and left 10 voicemails asking for the woman to contact him or for him to have contact with their three children.

The messages were not abusive or offensive, and the man claimed he did not know the protection order condition meant he could not make contact, despite being on the phone when the order was made and receiving a written copy.

His lawyer said reports showed the man had an “extremely low IQ” and had issues processing complex information, and asked the magistrate to take into account that the offending was not violent and a first breach.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order in Gympie Magistrates Court this week and was fined $200.

A Gympie dad pulled over for speeding in a Kallangur shopping centre car park told police he had nothing in his car he should not have, but then revealed he had two concealed knives.

When police asked Daniel John Grimstone, 29, if he had any knives, syringes or other items in the car he said there were two knives near around the driver’s seat.

Police found one large knife and a sheath near the driver’s door, and a second knife and sheath concealed between the seat and the centre console. Grimstone also had a toolbox in the back of the car with other knives and tools, and told police he knew it was an offence to have the two knives out of it.

The father-of-two pleaded guilty this week to possessing a knife in public without reasonable excuse and was fined $250.

Rainbow Beach father-of-four Garth Richard Campbell found himself before the court this week after police conducting a welfare check smelled marijuana coming from his house.

The 43-year-old was talking to the police outside his house on August 7, when they smelled a “strong” scent of marijuana, and he admitted he had smoked a joint that morning.

Upon searching the property police found a small container with 1g of marijuana, which Campbell said was for personal use.

The court heard Campbell, who has four children, was on a disability support pension, and had been previously diagnosed with PTSD.

He pleaded guilty to possession and was fined $200.