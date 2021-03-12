NAMED: 5 Gympie men and women on drug, drink driving charges

LIST: The five Gympie men and women police caught driving illegally who faced court last week.

Every second Thursday, Gympie Magistrate Court deals with a range of Gympie region men and women who have been caught by police driving illegally.

On Thursday, March 4, five men and women in particular pleaded guilty to various offences they committed on roads around the region.

From drink and drug driving to driving while disqualified, here are five adults who found themselves in court.

1. Wyatt Xavier Wilson

Wyatt Xavier Wilson pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving over the limit while on his P-plate licence.

Police stopped Wilson at 2:30am in his Nissan before testing him.

His BAC was recorded at 0.09, with the P-plater limit set at 0.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Wilson $500 and banned him from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

2. John Albert Iddles

John Albert Iddles, 31, was stopped by police on October 23, at 8:50am.

After a drug test and analysis, Iddles’ saliva tested positive for methamphetamine.

Iddles, who went to Gympie State High School, was on a suspended sentence at the time.

He has been on a disability support pension since the age of 19 and now works on and off as a tiler, concreter or carpenter, the court was told.

After Iddles pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court, Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $200, disqualified him from driving for three months and recorded convictions.

3. Nicholas John Harnett

Nicholas John Harnett, 29, was driving along the Bruce Highway at Gunalda when he was stopped by police and breathalysed.

Harnett was driving home from a wedding when he recorded a BAC of 0.064.

Nicholas John Harnett.

After Harnett pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to drink driving, his solicitor, Chris Anderson, said Harnett was a father to a seven-year-old son and was employed full-time as a construction worker.

“My client was angry at himself, stating that his family are going to be the ones who are going to suffer from him losing his licence,” Mr Anderson said.

Harnett was fined $600 and disqualified for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

4. Gavin Kenneth Christensen

Gavin Kenneth Christensen, 39, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with methamphetamine in his system on September 8, 2020, and January 19, 2021.

On the first occasion, the court heard Christensen was driving on the Bruce Highway at Curra when he was stopped by police and drug tested.

Christensen then drove again at Southside on Groundwater Rd with methamphetamine in his system.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for 12 months.

5. Amber Rose Francis-Giffin

Amber Rose Francis-Giffin, 29, was charged with three offences in the Gympie Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to each of them.

On January 2, at Traveston, Francis-Giffin drove on Mary Valley Rd while her licence was disqualified, and the car she was driving was unregistered and uninsured, the court heard.

Amber Rose Francis-Giffin.

It was told Francis-Giffin is a mother to a 10-year-old child and recently moved to Gympie to be closer to a friend.

Magistrate Callaghan fined Francis-Giffin $500 for the disqualified drive and banned her from driving for another two years.

For the uninsured offence, Francis-Giffin was fined $300.

No convictions were recorded.

